Young competitors celebrated after success at world’s largest skills competition

Six young Welsh competitors have been celebrated for their achievements at the world’s largest international skills competition, with four receiving awards for excellence.

A Team Wales event was held in Cardiff to celebrate the competitors from WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the world’s largest international competition for vocational and technical skills.

Of the six Welsh competitors, four were awarded Medals for Excellence, recognising the standards they achieved in contributing to Team UK’s strongest WorldSkills performance since 2017.

The team returned with two gold medals, one silver and three bronze medals, while 13 competitors and teams received Medals for Excellence. Overall, Team UK achieved medal recognition in 19 of the 25 skills in which it competed.

The Wales cohort included:

Peter Jenkins from Holyhead (Robot Systems Integration) of Coleg Menai

Tomas Ankers (CNC Milling) of Coleg Cambria and Electroimpact

Madeleine Warburton (Renewable Energy) of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and RWE

Yuliia Batrak (Restaurant Services) of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and St George’s Hotel

Logan Cook (3D Digital Game Art) of Coleg Gwent

Finn Gallagher (Web Technologies) of Cardiff University

At the Team Wales Welcome Home event at St David’s Hotel, Cardiff, on 14 October, the competitors were joined by the next generation of Welsh talent.

Alongside those preparing for the WorldSkills UK National Finals this November, the event also showcased members of Team Wales’ long squad, who are preparing to compete for a place in Squad UK for WorldSkills Aichi 2028.

Peter Jenkins, who competed in Robot Systems Integration at WorldSkills Shanghai, said: “People have tried to describe what competing internationally is like, but no one quite manages to understand the scale of it. You don’t realise until you’re there, and I don’t think anyone could do it justice by describing it.

“The opening and closing ceremonies were in stadiums that people like Beyoncé had performed in, and we were on the stage. It’s a once in a lifetime feeling that will never happen again.

“You have so much support throughout the WorldSkills UK journey and I’d encourage anyone to explore competing in skills competitions.”

The Team Wales torch also arrived at the event as part of its journey across Wales, celebrating competitors and those supporting them, while building excitement ahead of the WorldSkills UK National Finals.

A total of 126 competitors from Wales have secured places at this year’s Finals, taking place from 18 to 20 November, across disciplines from engineering and advanced manufacturing to hospitality, construction and the creative industries.

It will be the second consecutive and final year Wales hosts the Finals before the competition moves to London.

Kim Protheroe, who will be competing in Restaurant Services at the WorldSkills UK National Finals, added: “It’s a really great feeling. I would never have thought in a million years that I’d be given this opportunity to represent my home country on the UK stage for restaurant services.

“It’s definitely boosted me in my professional career, and I’ve even been given the opportunity to work in a four-star hotel. It’s given me a confidence boost, from being a shy person to being able to talk to new people and to express my love for what I now do. It’s been fantastic.”

The Welsh finalists will be looking to build on last year’s success, when Team Wales secured 61 medals and Welsh colleges and training providers claimed seven of the top ten places among the UK’s highest-performing institutions.

For some, the National Finals could mark another step in their WorldSkills journey, with the opportunity to progress towards future international competitions, including WorldSkills Aichi 2028.

Cefin Campbell, Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, said: “The achievements of our Welsh competitors in Shanghai show the exceptional level of skills talent we have here in Wales.

“In Wales we are committed to helping learners develop the high-level, industry-relevant skills that employers need and that are essential to our future economy.

“Skills competitions give young people the opportunity to develop their abilities, build confidence and test themselves against some of the very best. These opportunities can open doors, raise aspirations and help young people build rewarding careers.

“I wish every success to the young people representing Wales at the WorldSkills UK National Finals this November and look forward to seeing members of our long squad continue their journey towards potential selection for WorldSkills Japan 2028.”

For more information about skills competitions in Wales and how to get involved as a competitor, employer or skills champion, visit Inspiring Skills Wales.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.