Young football stars get tips from legends in care home kickabout

Nation Cymru staff

Young footballers got some expert tips from two former professionals when they swapped the pitch for a north Wales care home.

Penycae Under 13s visited residents at Pendine Park’s Highfield care home in Wrexham where they showed off their skills during a gentle indoor kickabout before sitting down for cakes, fudge and soft drinks.

Among those watching were former professional footballers Malcolm Edwards and Alec Croft who shared their memories of the game with the girls.

Wrexham-born Malcolm, 86, played for Bolton Wanderers, Chester, Tranmere Rovers and Barrow alongside legends including Nat Lofthouse and Billy Wright in Bolton’s 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 1958 Charity Shield.

Meanwhile, Alec, 89, played more than 50 games for Chester FC between 1958 and 1961 before moving to Bangor City.

The visit was arranged to thank Pendine Park – which has nine care homes in Wrexham and Caernarfon – for its support of the team.

The care organisation has provided the girls with a sponsored kit through the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT) which supports cultural pursuits and community activities in North Wales.

The link-up between Pendine and the girls’ team was formed by Highfield care home’s deputy manager Emma George.

Emma’s 12-year-old daughter Pippa plays for the team, which was formed just three years ago.

Emma, who has worked at Pendine for 15 years, said: “We thought it would be nice to say thank you to Pendine for supporting the team through the sponsorship by bringing some of the girls into the home to meet the residents and have a bit of a kickabout.

“The girls have also brought some cakes, fudge and other bits and pieces in to celebrate the sponsorship and spend time with the residents.

“The girls have grown and flourished as part of the team, which has 12 players in total, and they play really well together.

“Pendine’s support for the team through the sponsorship is brilliant because it is all about giving something back to the local community and I think it is quite a privilege for the girls to wear the kit, and it’s nice to see them all proudly wearing it.

Emma’s daughter Pippa Redfern, a pupil at Ysgol Rhiwabon, said she really enjoyed being part of the football team.

She said: “I’ve been playing for about two years and it’s good fun.

“I normally play striker or midfield and it’s really enjoyable to play with my friends.”

Teammate Lily Rainey-Rushton, 12, who attends Ysgol Dinas Bran, said: “I’ve been playing for the team for about two years, and I play anywhere, but mainly defence and midfield.

“I really enjoy it, especially the joy of winning and playing with friends.”

Rebecca Wilkins, whose 12-year-old daughter Dacey is Penycae under 13s captain, does the admin for the team, who play in the North East Wales Football Association (NEWFA) league structure.

Rebecca, whose husband Mark is the team’s head coach, thanked Pendine for its support.

Rebecca, from Acrefair, said: “We were trying to gather sponsors and we were really struggling, it’s really hard for girls’ football to get sponsors.

“Emma approached Pendine and they said they would be more than happy to take us on.

“Without Pendine’s support, and businesses in general supporting grassroots sport, it wouldn’t be possible to run a team like this, so it is just a big thank-you from us for that support.

“All the children form great friendships by playing football and it’s a way of learning social skills and also as a team getting a bit of discipline and direction.

“Having the football team allows them to stay together as friends and play together and keep their friendships.

“Girls’ football is still growing, it used to be hard to find a team if you wanted to play, but because of the popularity there is about 12 teams now in the local area.”

Alec Croft said he enjoyed casting an expert eye on the girls’ footballing skills and said he still followed the sport.

He said: “I was a winger when I played, I was quick then and a good dribbler, though I’m getting on a bit now.

“I still like football, I’ve always enjoyed it, it’s good to see the young people play it.”

Mario added: “We were absolutely delighted to sponsor Penycae Under 13s, particularly as Pendine is still in the middle of celebrating its 40th anniversary. It felt especially appropriate to support a grassroots football team during such an important milestone for us.

“Football also has a very personal connection for Gill and me. Her father, Royal Atkinson, was a professional footballer who played for both Barnsley and Hull, while I am also a passionate, lifelong Manchester United fan.

“It was wonderful to see the girls proudly wearing their Pendine-sponsored kit and, even better to welcome them into Highfield to meet our residents.

“We’re so pleased that our support can help these young players enjoy the game, build friendships and develop their confidence, while bringing generations together through a shared love of football.”