Young people applying for jobs they don’t want, report suggests

Almost a third of young people who are not in work, education or training have applied for jobs they do not want because they are desperate for employment, new research suggests.

The King’s Trust said its survey of 4,285 people aged between 16 and 25 found one in five is applying for jobs every day.

Half of the so-called Neets said they feel hopeless about their future because they are unemployed, according to the report.

The annual study indicated that Neet young people have the lowest happiness and overall wellbeing compared with any other age group.

Depressed

Young people out of work or education are also more likely to feel depressed, hopeless and ashamed, it was found.

Jonathan Townsend, UK chief executive of The King’s Trust, said: “Although this is a turbulent time for many young people, it is those who face the most disadvantage, and in particular who are Neet, whose life chances and overall wellbeing are most at risk.

“The report presents sobering evidence of the effects of unemployment on young people’s mental health and aspirations, which further impacts their ability to get into work.

“Yet it confirms what we know to be true from our daily interactions with young people – that so many desperately want to work and have great passion and potential.

“There are almost a million young people currently Neet in the UK, which is equivalent to the third largest city in the UK.

“This is a crisis that requires urgent action to ensure young people get the support they need to access job opportunities and take control of their future.”

The report said 29% of young people in the UK who are not in work, education or training have applied for jobs they do not want because they are desperate to work.

– The research was published ahead of the latest official figures on Neets due on Thursday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

