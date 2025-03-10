Young people in Wales less engaged in democracy, new research finds

New research has revealed that only 62% of young people in Wales have good knowledge about democracy, compared to 75% across the UK.

The data was published on Monday (10 March) by the Electoral Commission which surveyed 11 to 25-year-olds from across the UK.

The Commission’s research found that only around half of young people in Wales (47%) are interested in politics.

Additionally, 15% of children and young people in Wales do not understand what the Senedd and the other devolved parliaments do.

Uncertainty

This reflects a wider trend across the UK, where 55% of young people stated that they would not vote in a future UK Parliamentary general election, often citing a lack of interest in politics or uncertainty about who to vote for.

But the research also revealed that in Wales there is an appetite to learn more, with the majority (81%) believing it is important to learn about UK politics, and nearly three quarters (64%) saying they believe politics should be taught more in school and college.

The Electoral Commission is calling for all young people in Wales to have the opportunity to learn about democracy in school, with better support for educators to deliver engaging lessons.

The Commissioner says that with the voting age being 16 in Wales at Senedd and local government elections, it is “more important than ever” to ensure young people understand our democracy and how they can play an active role in it.

Disconnected

Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission in Wales, said: “Young people should feel empowered to take part in our democracy, yet too many in Wales feel disconnected from politics and uncertain about how decisions that affect them locally are made.

“It is crucial young people are equipped with the knowledge and confidence they need to engage with democracy and cast their vote.

“The Electoral Commission is expanding its work with schools and youth groups across the Wales to support democratic education, but meaningful change also requires updates to the curriculum and dedicated time for teachers to deliver democratic education in schools, ensuring all young people understand and participate in democracy and we will work with the Welsh Government to encourage this positive change”

The findings are being launched to mark the start of Welcome to Your Vote Week, the Electoral Commission’s annual campaign celebrating democracy and promoting further democratic education.

This year’s theme, ‘Get Informed and Get Involved,’ encourages young people to access accurate information on democracy and elections, helping them take the first steps to engage locally.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

