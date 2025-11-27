Young people in Wales prioritise fairness and global cooperation as trust in traditional powers shifts, report finds

Young people in Wales are showing significant shifts in trust towards major global powers, according to new research. The study also reveals broader trends shaping how they see the world.

The research, Global Perceptions 2025, surveyed more than 20,000 people aged 18–34 across 18 G20 nations, including participants in Wales, to explore perceptions of countries through measures of attractiveness and trust. Attractiveness reflects a country’s overall appeal, while trust assesses confidence in its people, government and institutions.

In Wales, China’s overall attractiveness has increased by 13 percentage points since 2023 (reaching 63%), while trust in its institutions has grown steadily from 20 per cent in 2020 to 33 per cent today. Trust in the Chinese government has risen even more sharply, more than doubling from 9 per cent to 26 per cent, and trust in the Chinese people has remained consistent at 31 per cent. Similar trends appear across the other UK nations, suggesting a cautious openness to emerging powers and a more nuanced, balanced view of China’s role in the world.

By contrast, trust in the United States remains low across all measures, despite its overall attractiveness rising by eight points (to 63%) since 2023. In Wales, only 29 per cent of respondents say they trust the US government and 33 per cent trust US institutions, while trust in the American people has fallen to 40 per cent from 61 per cent in 2020. Although these figures aren’t the lowest on record, they reinforce a steady downward trend and point to a broader scepticism toward Western democracies and shifting perceptions of global influence among young people.

When asked which G20 countries they found most attractive overall, young people in Wales rated Japan (79%), Australia (79%) and Canada (77%) highest – countries often associated with cultural richness, quality of life, and political stability. Among non-G20 nations, Ireland, Egypt and Vietnam were seen as the most appealing, while Ukraine scored highly for trust in its people, reflecting admiration for its resilience and courage during conflict.

These trends in Wales sit within a global landscape where the UK continues to perform well. Across all G20 countries surveyed, it is rated the third most attractive nation at 70 per cent, behind Japan (73%) and Italy (72%), and leads in trust in government at 55 per cent. This level of stability differs from countries such as Canada and Australia, which have seen significant drops since 2016.

Outside of perceived attractiveness, the research also highlights how strongly young people in Wales are guided by values of fairness, global cooperation and shared responsibility. Many see tackling global inequalities as essential, with 66 per cent identifying poverty reduction as one of the most important challenges of our time and more than half (58%) calling for climate action. Their internationalist outlook is also clear: 52 per cent believe the UK should engage globally to protect national interests and support wider prosperity, while 43 per cent say the country should prioritise advancing global peace and cooperation even when it requires sacrifices at home.

When reflecting on the UK’s reputation, respondents in Wales tended to view it in a positive light. Around three in five (61%) felt that the UK respects different faiths and beliefs, while 61 per cent agreed that it worked constructively with other governments. The country’s education system was seen as a particular strength: 67 per cent believe it provides valuable skills and qualifications, and 72 per cent praised its world-leading universities and research. Taken together, these findings indicate that the UK’s reputation for openness, learning and innovation continues to resonate strongly among young people in Wales.

When asked about the defining qualities of people in the UK, young people in Wales surveyed mentioned humour (44%), friendliness (33%) and a commitment to education (32%). These traits point to a view of the UK as welcoming, creative and grounded in shared social values. However, the study also surfaced some reservations from young people in Wales, with 29 per cent citing intolerance towards foreigners and 45 per cent mentioning irresponsible drinking as among the less favourable characteristics.

Speaking about the findings, Ruth Cocks, Director, British Council Wales, said:

“This research offers a compelling insight into how young people in Wales understand the world and the UK’s place within it. At a time of global instability and rising authoritarianism, it is encouraging to see that young people here remain steadfast in their commitment to equality, peace and freedom. Their shifting views of major powers such as the US and China reflect the changing dynamics of global influence, while the perceptions of Wales from young people across the G20 are equally revealing.

“It is vital that we continue to nurture an open-minded and internationally engaged generation. It is reassuring to see young people in Wales looking outward, informed about global issues, and guided by strong Welsh values of fairness and cooperation. Wales can be confident in the role it plays internationally, whether through cultural relations, trade, humanitarian action, scientific and creative innovation, or diplomacy. The UK and Wales must remain a force for good in an increasingly divided world.

“The British Council supports these ambitions by connecting the UK with the world through education, culture and language. We help build the trust and understanding that underpin peace and prosperity. In today’s fractured international landscape, those connections matter more than ever.”

Global Perceptions 2025 is the latest wave of British Council research exploring how young people across the G20 and the UK’s nations perceive countries’ influence, trustworthiness, and attractiveness. The full report is available at: https://www.britishcouncil.org/global-perceptions-2025

Global Perceptions continues the British Council’s work fostering connections, understanding, and trust between the UK and the world through education, arts, and English language teaching. To find out more about British Council’s work in Wales visit https://wales.britishcouncil.org/en or follow on X Facebook, and Instagram.