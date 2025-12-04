Young people in Wales to receive better women’s health education

Ella Groves

New resources, launched this week by the Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, are designed to give young people in Wales a better understanding of common women’s health conditions.

The Welsh Government committed to providing secondary school learners with more information about women’s health conditions as part of the Women’s Health Plan for Wales in December 2024.

All secondary school pupils will have access to the new materials which cover four key areas of women’s health; menstrual health, endometriosis, pelvic health, and menopause.

The Women’s Health Network worked with school nurses and learners across Wales to develop the materials.

Both girls and boys contributed to the development of the resources to ensure they reflected the information needed by young people.

The materials are designed to reduce the stigma associated with periods, help young people recognise when to seek medical help, and to raise awareness of conditions like endometriosis.

The launch event was held at the Children’s Hospital in Cardiff, where members of the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board youth panel were in attendance.

Athika Ahmed, 23, who has been involved in the youth board since she was 16, said: “We’ve had school nurses come in and talk to us about the materials they’ve been working on to use in schools. I’m really pleased we’ve been able to direct them towards the type of information we think would be beneficial and to suggest ideas about how they should be taught.

It’s great we’ve been part of the process of teaching about women’s health in the future.”

Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, said: “These new resources will help to support the health and wellbeing of young people across Wales. By working directly with young people to develop these materials, we’ve ensured they address the real questions and concerns they have.

I’m grateful to all the young people who have contributed their insights and experiences to make these materials relevant and accessible.

This is part of our commitment to address the gender health gap and improve health outcomes for women and girls across the country.”

The resources will also provide links to trusted websites such as Bloody Brilliant and Endometriosis Cymru for further information.