Young people invited behind the scenes of Royal Welsh Show food industry hub

Nation.Cymru Staff

Young people hoping to build a career in the food and drink industry are being offered a rare behind-the-scenes opportunity at one of Wales’ largest events this summer.

Welsh Government Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme is inviting Expressions of Interest from individuals aged 18 and over to take part in The Royal Welsh Show.

The immersive experience will take place within the Welsh Government Food Division’s prestigious Business Lounge and Product Showcase on the first floor of the Food Hall.

The Food & Drink Wales Business Lounge, a strictly invitation-only space, is where food and drink buyers meet suppliers and explore new products.

With over 2,000 products from more than 300 Welsh businesses on display, the access offers valuable insight into how the industry operates at a commercial level.

Successful applicants will benefit from a guided experience led by industry experts, including the opportunity to meet buying teams, understand how products reach supermarket shelves, and gain first-hand knowledge of sales and negotiation processes.

Participants will also tour the busy Food Hall, meet innovative producers, and experience the fast-paced environment of trading from behind a stall.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: “The Royal Welsh Show is a cornerstone of our food and drink sector, showcasing the very best of Welsh produce and talent.

“This exciting opportunity gives young people a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how our industry operates and thrives at a commercial level.

“We are committed to supporting the next generation into rewarding careers, and experiences like this help to build skills, confidence and valuable connections.

“I would strongly encourage anyone with an interest in food and drink to apply and take advantage of this unique insight into a vibrant and growing sector that is so important to our economy.”

The opportunity is suited to those interested in careers within sales, marketing, retail, entrepreneurship, and the wider food and drink sector, providing a practical and engaging way to develop knowledge, confidence, and professional networks.

The experience will take place on one day during the Royal Welsh Show week in July and will last approximately three hours. Participants will receive a complimentary Show entry ticket, with a contribution towards travel costs also available.

Ifan Davies, former participant of this opportunity said: “Getting the chance to go behind the scenes at the Royal Welsh Show was such a great opportunity.

“Having access to the Welsh Government Food Division Business Lounge and Product Showcase to see how buyers and producers work together gave me a new perspective of how products make it to the shelves.

“I felt like I’d won the lottery of opportunity when I was shown around the Business Lounge and Product Showcase.

“As well as having a chat with a bunch of fantastic Welsh business professionals, I came away with more confidence, valuable connections, and a better understanding of the different career opportunities, in the Welsh food and drink industry.”

Places are limited and interest is expected to be high. Submission of an Expression of Interest does not guarantee a place, but all applicants will be acknowledged.

Those interested are encouraged to apply by Monday 29 June by contacting [email protected] for further information.