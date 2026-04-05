Young people leaving the country earlier than ever as UK prospects fall

New research has revealed a generational confidence crisis as under-35s in the UK look overseas for opportunity and stability.

The Great Gen Z Exodus report by The TEFL Academy reveals that young people are no longer waiting until their 30s to leave the UK, but doing it in their 20s in record numbers.

Economic pressure and shifting career priorities are among the biggest drivers of the decision to emigrate, according to the survey of 4,000 Gen Z and younger Millennials.

The study also took into account national migration statistics, labour market data and international mobility research, particularly the Office for National Statistics Long-Term International Migration series.

Before the pandemic, emigration among young adults was relatively stable. In 2019, around 176,000 Britons aged 20–39 left the UK, reflecting a steady flow of young professionals seeking opportunities abroad.

During the pandemic, however, global movement temporarily stalled. In 2020, the number of young people leaving dropped sharply to around 115,000, as border closures and uncertainty forced many to delay or abandon plans to move overseas.

The post-pandemic rebound has been both rapid and sustained. By 2022, pent-up demand was released, with approximately 200,000 young adults emigrating in a single year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and signalling a structural shift rather than a temporary fluctuation.

Since then, the trend has continued upward, but with a notable generational shift as Gen Z are now driving the majority of youth emigration.

By the year to June 2025, Gen Z emigration reached its highest level on record, with an estimated 130,000 – 140,000 leaving the UK, while younger Millennial departures declined to around 55,000 – 65,000.

Overall, around 195,000 individuals under the age of 35 left the UK in the past year, meaning 76% of all British emigrants are now young adults, according to analysis from the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford.

The evidence points to a structural shift in how young people define success, stability and opportunity, with international mobility increasingly seen as a necessary pathway to achieving them.

Survey responses from The TEFL Academy’s research also revealed more about the specific economic pressures shaping these decisions.

Among respondents aged 18–34, more than 86% agreed that UK wages do not reflect the cost of living, while around 79% said they feel constant financial pressure living in the UK.

Despite strong personal ambition, confidence in the UK’s long-term economic outlook appears weak. Respondents rated their optimism about their long-term future in the country at an average of 2.44 out of 5, suggesting widespread uncertainty about the prospects available to young professionals.

Polling from the Adam Smith Institute shows that 65% of young people expect housing affordability to worsen, while around half say most people their age struggle to make ends meet.

Teaching English abroad emerged as one of the most accessible pathways for graduates and young professionals seeking global work experience, with only 11% of those undertaking a TEFL qualification having no plans to leave the UK.

Among respondents who had already moved abroad, the most commonly cited motivation was improving overall quality of life, which received an average rating of 4.45 out of 5. Expectations of better work-life balance also ranked highly, with an average rating of 4.03 out of 5.

Many participants also viewed international mobility as a long-term career strategy rather than a short-term decision. Respondents rated the idea that moving abroad is a strategic choice rather than an emotional one at 3.47 out of 5, while 54% agreed that staying in the UK could hold back their long-term potential.

Destination trends suggest young professionals are targeting regions that offer clearer economic and lifestyle advantages, as 47% identified Asia as their preferred destination, attracted by lower living costs and strong demand for English teachers.

Twenty-six per cent were considering Europe, particularly destinations such as Spain and Portugal that combine cultural proximity with lifestyle appeal.

Rhyan O’Sullivan, Managing Director at The TEFL Academy, said: “Young Britons aren’t running away from the UK, they’re running toward opportunity.

“For many graduates, teaching English abroad offers a practical way to gain international experience, improve quality of life and build global careers.”

The Great Gen Z Exodus report is available to read in full here.