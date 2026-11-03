Young people step into Senedd Members’ shoes at Youth Parliament

Nation.Cymru Staff

Young people from across Wales have stepped into the shoes of Senedd Members, debating and voting on issues affecting their generation as part of a special youth parliament event in Cardiff.

The ScoutsCymru Welsh Youth Parliament, run by ScoutsCymru in partnership with Cymru Global for young people aged 14 to 18, took place at the Senedd on Tuesday 20 October 2026.

Participants from Scouts, Sea Cadets and schools across Wales represent a constituency for the day, researching, discussing, debating and voting on issues that matter to young people across Wales.

Fifteen-year-old Evie Tazzyman, the only young person selected from across the Clwyd Scout area to participate in the Youth Parliament, was allocated Bridgend and the Vale of Glamorgan.

She researched the issues facing young people there before the event before working in a group to discuss youth voice and other issues affecting young people, drafting proposals to improve young people’s lives, and voting on each other’s ideas.

During the day Evie also spoke with several Members of the Senedd, including Becca Martin MS, one of the Members for Clwyd, and Heledd Fychan MS, Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport.

Evie said: “I have a better understanding of how proposals and decisions are made, and how difficult it can be to get others to agree on things you are passionate about. Meeting new people from all over Wales and developing closer relationships with people in Scouting and other youth groups was the best part.

“As we get closer to voting age, we need to know how the Senedd works and that we can help make a difference. I feel so much more confident speaking about things that interest me, and I think others would benefit loads too.”

Jacob Jones, District Lead Volunteer for Vale of Clwyd Scouts, said: “We are really proud of Evie. Our new strategy, Place to Belong, is about giving young people somewhere they feel welcome and listened to, and helping them become active citizens in their communities.

“Evie did exactly that, speaking up for young people in front of Members of the Senedd and coming home more confident than ever.

“That is what Explorers is all about, and we would love more young people across the Vale of Clwyd to come and find their place with us.”

Evie will also represent Vale of Clwyd Scouts at the World Scout Jamboree in Poland in 2027.

Explorers is open to young people aged 14 to 18, with no experience needed. Young people interested in joining, and adults interested in volunteering, can find out more on the Vale of Clwyd Scouts site here.