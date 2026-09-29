Young people travel 7,000 miles to explore Wales’ links with Patagonia

A group of young people from west Wales have travelled more than 7,000 miles to Patagonia to explore historic links to the region’s Welsh-speaking communities.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the Ceredigion Youth Council, nine young people and four staff members recently embarked on a 10-day visit to Patagonia.

With funding from Taith, the Welsh Government’s international learning exchange programme, the visit brought together both current and former Youth Council members who explored the culture, history and legacy of the Welsh settlers who arrived in Patagonia aboard the Mimosa in 1865.

During the trip, the group visited Puerto Madryn, where they explored the historic landing site of the Mimosa, as well as Trelew and Gaiman, where early settlers established communities.

Reflecting on the experience, Interim Youth Work and Engagement Manager, Gavin Witte, said: “This inspiring visit gave young people a life-changing opportunity to connect with the people, culture and landscape of Patagonia.

“The experiences, friendships and kindness shared by the local community are memories they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

Ela, a young person who took part in the visit, added: “This has been a fantastic trip. I’ve learned that the Welsh language remains at the heart of communities in places such as Gaiman and Trelew.

“I was also fortunate enough to celebrate my birthday while we were here. I would like to thank Ceredigion Youth Service and the staff for providing such an incredible experience.”

The visit was organised to mark the 10th anniversary of Ceredigion Youth Council, with the aim of inspiring young people to embrace new cultures, perspectives and opportunities.

Councillor Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills said: “I am immensely proud of the young people who took part in this visit.

“Through a programme of cultural exchange, learning and exploration, they have gained valuable experiences and new perspectives that will stay with them throughout their lives.

“The opportunity to witness Patagonia’s remarkable marine wildlife in Puerto Pirámides was a particular highlight, and I would like to thank Taith for supporting an initiative that continues to strengthen the historic friendship between Wales and Patagonia.”

Find out more about Ceredigion Youth Service on their site here, or on Facebook, Instagram, and @CeredigionIfanc on TikTok.

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