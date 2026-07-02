Young people urged to take up MenB vaccine as Wales launches new programme

Nation.Cymru staff

Meningitis B vaccines are set to be offered to 17 and 18-year-olds in Wales from July.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board will be sending out appointment letters to all those born between September 1, 2007, and August 31, 2008. This is a strictly targeted programme and those born outside these dates will not currently be eligible.

Eligible students will need two doses of the MenB vaccine for protection, with the first being offered from late July and the second dose four weeks later.

The vaccination clinics will be located at:

Maelfa Wellbeing Hub, Llanedeyrn (CF23 9PN)

Barry Hospital (CF62 8YH)

Riverside Health Centre (CF11 9SH)

The vaccination programme has been introduced in response to recent meningitis outbreaks while a full review of the evidence by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is underway.

Meningococcal group B (MenB) bacteria can cause serious, life-threatening illnesses including meningitis and septicaemia which can both lead to sepsis. Being around lots of new people in shared living spaces like university halls increases the risk of the bacteria that cause meningococcal disease spreading.

Data on invasive meningococcal disease over the last five years has shown that after infancy, the highest number of cases are seen in 18 to 19-year-olds.

Dr Claire Beynon, Executive Director of Public Health at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “Meningococcal disease can develop very quickly and, although rare, it can have devastating consequences for individuals and families. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself against MenB infection.

“We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of vaccination and ensure they receive both doses, particularly those preparing to start university or college, where living and socialising in close contact with others can increase the risk of infection.”

A further MenB vaccination programme will be held for all undergraduate freshers who turn 25 after December 31, 2026 who will be attending university for the first time in autumn 2026. More details on this will follow.

Those with any queries should call the Cardiff and Vale vaccination team on 02921 841234.