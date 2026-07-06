Young people want more stalking education as research reveals widespread misconceptions

Nation.Cymru staff

Young people in Wales are calling for more education about stalking after new research revealed widespread misconceptions about what stalking is, who commits it, and when to seek help.

Researchers from the University of South Wales (USW), working with partners Calan DVS and South Wales Police, engaged 84 young people aged 16-24 in a series of workshops exploring awareness and understanding of stalking.

The study, funded by the VISION Small Projects Fund, found that participants commonly imagined stalkers as older men, strangers, or “creepy” individuals lurking in dark places. In contrast, many were less likely to recognise that stalking is often carried out by someone they know and can involve seemingly everyday behaviours that escalate over time.

The research comes as official figures show that around one in seven people aged 16 and over in England and Wales have experienced stalking at least once, with the highest rates among younger age groups, particularly young women.

Dr Sarah Wallace, Associate Professor and project principal investigator, said: “Young people clearly understand that stalking is serious and can have devastating consequences. What this project confirmed is that their perceptions are often shaped by stereotypes. Many were less aware that stalking can involve a classmate, acquaintance, former partner, or friend.

“These misconceptions matter because they may prevent young people from recognising stalking in their own lives or those of people around them.”

The workshops revealed a mixed picture of confidence and understanding. While many participants believed they knew what stalking was, discussions uncovered uncertainty about how stalking differs from harassment, when behaviour becomes criminal, and where victims can turn for support.

Researchers also found a lack of confidence in reporting stalking. More than a third of participants were unsure whether they would seek help if they experienced stalking, while some expressed concerns that reports would not be taken seriously.

As one participant explained: “Most of the time you get called dramatic or the problem is minimised. It’s never taken seriously enough until it causes someone’s death.”

A strong theme throughout the research was the demand for better education. Young people consistently ranked stalking education as their top priority and called for more interactive learning, survivor stories, realistic examples, and discussions that reflect the realities of modern life, including social media and online monitoring.

Dr Wallace said: “The research highlights the importance of early intervention and awareness-raising among young people, particularly given the high rates of stalking and cyberstalking reported in younger age groups. Participants were clear that they want better information in a range of formats, more discussion, and more opportunities to understand stalking before it affects them or someone they know.”

As part a result of the project, the researchers worked with media students and stalking experts to develop new educational resources aimed at improving stalking awareness and helping young people recognise warning signs and access support.

The project team hosted an online event during National Stalking Awareness Week in April that was attended by almost 100 participants. They plan to keep the conversation going about the risks young people face and the priority areas for future research. Dr Sophia Kier-Byfield, Senior Research Assistant and project co-investigator, is holding an event on 14 July in Cardiff and online: Stalking and Young People Tickets, Tuesday, July 14 • 10 AM – 4:30 PM GMT+1 | Eventbrite