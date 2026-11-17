Áine Fox, Press Association Social Affairs Correspondent

Young people with anxiety, depression, ADHD and autism will be “both expected and enabled to be in work” under new welfare reforms, the former minister behind the recommendations has said.

Alan Milburn admitted his proposed changes to tackle high youth unemployment will not be easy or pain-free, but said they will result in a welfare system than can “gift young people a future” rather than just writing them off with a cheque.

He has acknowledged some people might “get less financial support at the beginning of their benefit claim than under the current system”.

Social change organisation, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, has estimated young people could lose out on about £50 a week if they are no longer entitled to claim the health element of universal credit (UC), and between £30 and £195 a week if they are also barred from the Pip disability benefit (personal independence payment).

The Milburn report recommends a single youth allowance for under-25s, set at the standard rate of UC, and an additional cost allowance to replace Pip for this age group to cover disability-related extra costs.

The reforms would apply both to those entering and those already in the system who are not in education, employment or training – known as Neets – with a phased rollout for new claimants potentially starting by 2029.

Existing claimants “should move to the new system following a personalised, time-limited transition”, the report stated.

It said young people with anxiety, depression, ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) and autism “should be particular beneficiaries”, as they form the majority of new Pip claimants.

According to the latest data, four in five Pip claimants who were under-25 in July 2026 had psychiatric disorders listed as their main disability – accounting for 80% of all claims.

People in this group “often end up trapped on benefits, when under the new system they would be both expected and enabled to be in work”, the report said.

His report recommends extending child DLA (disability living allowance) to cover children up to the age of 18 rather than 16 as it is now, “providing a two-year period to actively prepare young people for work and adult life instead of passively holding years of evidence about their condition, challenges and needs”.

The report also recommends a “more generous and long-term award” called severe and complex needs insurance, to cover those young people with the most profound and long-term disabilities, “where it is already clear they will likely never be able to work”.

While, currently, for every £25 spent on benefits £1 is spent on support to help young people into education or employment, Mr Milburn said his changes would take this down to £2 to £1 within the next 10 years.

In his report, he said: “The system I propose will spend less on compensating for economic inactivity, more on creating routes out of it; less on the consequences of failure and more on avoiding it.

“I am unapologetic about advocating that the State should spend more to set young people up for a successful life earning or learning rather than spending decades with their sole income from benefits.

“That is the choice I believe is the right one for this and future generations of young people.”

Welfare savings would begin in 2029-30 and by the end of the 10-year-period from now, in 2036-37 they would reach £13.7 billion, according to his report.

He said: “These changes will not be easy to make. Nor will they be pain-free. They could mean some people get less financial support at the beginning of their benefit claim than under the current system.

“But the approach I have taken is to try to define what would give young people the best chance of building a good life, not just over a year or two but over the course of their lifetimes.”

James Taylor, executive director of strategy at the disability equality charity, Scope, welcomed the “ambition to transform employment support for young people” but said they are “deeply concerned by proposals that could leave some young disabled people with less financial support”.

He said: “The Government must be ambitious about creating jobs and opportunities for young disabled people. But that ambition must not come at the cost of the vital financial support they need.”

Ellen Clifford, from Disabled People Against Cuts (Dpac), also shared concerns, claiming the proposals “will increase both disability-related poverty and already escalating levels of mental distress among young people, putting extra strain on the most disadvantaged families and yet more cost pressures on our public services”.

A spokesperson for the National Autistic Society (NAS), said: “For Alan Milburn’s proposed system to be effective for autistic people, it will require a very high level of autism training and understanding for anyone supporting autistic young people or deciding what they are entitled to.

“Autistic people must not lose access to existing benefits until there is clear evidence that the new system is working.”

Action for Children welcomed the report’s “call for major investment in long-term, locally delivered support and faster access to mental health treatment” but voiced concerns that “many will face reduced financial support under the new system” and warned “young people with substantial and complex needs could fall through the gaps”.

In response to the Milburn Report, Plaid Cymru’s DWP spokesperson, Ann Davies MP said: “The current system is failing our young people. Far too many are out of work, out of education and struggling with their mental health. Tackling this issue requires a cross-government approach, and Plaid Cymru is clear that the answer lies in creating an economy that generates good jobs and stronger pathways into employment, not blunt cuts to disability support.

“Wales is already investing in skills, apprenticeships and routes into work, often stepping in where UK provision falls short. If the UK Government adopts Milburn’s recommendations, the funding must follow, with funding allocated to Wales in recognition of our higher rates of economic youth inactivity than the UK average. Wales cannot be expected to take on greater responsibilities without the resources to deliver them.

“The approach should focus on incentivising young people into work by creating opportunity, not punishing by abolishing disability benefits and health-related support for under-25s. Young disabled people should not be penalised simply because of when they were born. Support must recognise the additional costs, barriers and challenges that disability brings, regardless of age.”