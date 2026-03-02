Young Ukrainians living in Wales discuss challenge of building new lives

Over forty young Ukrainians living in Wales gathered in Cardiff to discuss their experiences, concerns and aspirations for the future, just days after the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Hosted by British Council Wales and Ukrainian Hub Cymru Wales, the event brought together people aged 16-34 who were born in Ukraine and are now living across Wales.

Steven Doughty MP, and Minister of State for Europe and North America at the FCDO, welcomed the young people at the event.

During the session, young people spoke about the challenge of building new lives while maintaining connections to Ukraine, the importance of community support, and the uncertainty they feel about long-term futures.

The gathering followed the publication of British Council research, Understanding Ukrainian young people’s current concerns, needs and hopes, which examined the experiences of young people in Ukraine through focus groups and interviews conducted in early 2024.

The research found that while the war has had overwhelmingly negative effects on young Ukrainians’ lives, there remains belief in Ukraine’s eventual reconstruction, with many young people expressing a strong desire to remain in or return to their homeland and contribute to its future.

Anhelina, (20) who is from Kyiv and now lives in Cardiff, spoke at the event about connecting with other young Ukrainians in Wales.

She said: “I wanted to see what difficulties people of different ages face, and to find out if I can get involved and change something. It’s been four years since we first arrived, so now people have less stigma about Ukrainian refugees, and I hope it will all be positive in the future.

“My future will be here in Wales for now – I’m studying and helping my mother who can’t speak English – but I want my kids to experience Ukraine as well one day.”

Mykhailo (19), also from Kyiv, who now lives in Swansea, spoke about his first impressions of Wales.

He said: “I didn’t have anyone here, so I had to learn how to live alone and it was a bit depressing at first. Later on, I found a group of Ukrainians, and we now have a Ukrainian society at my university.

“People in Wales are kind, and it feels more relaxed here than other parts of the UK. I wanted to come to this event today to meet people at the Ukrainian Hub, and to see what the British Council was doing.

“I’m still working out where I want to be in the future – I’ll probably not go back to Ukraine, so I’m trying to find myself somewhere where I want to be.”

The event was facilitated by Nicholas Wysoczanskyj, Ukraine Manager at the Welsh Refugee Council, insights from it will be compiled into a short report capturing key ideas and recommendations from the discussion.

Wysoczanskyj said: “As a Welsh person with Ukrainian heritage, and with many relatives and friends still in Ukraine, I’ve been involved in our nation’s support for Ukrainians and Ukraine, since the start of the full-scale invasion.

“Much has changed in the four years since they first arrived – lives have been rebuilt, further cementing the long connection between the people of Wales and Ukraine.

“For the younger new arrivals, Wales is now the home where they have spent many of their formative years. Which is why it’s so important that we listen to those young people – to understand their hopes, dreams, and aspirations.

“Because those young people will form the future shape of both Wales and Ukraine. It’s only by really listening, that we can learn how to help them become so.”

Ruth Cocks, Director, British Council Wales, added: “These young people have shown remarkable resilience in the face of extraordinary challenges.

“We convened the gathering this weekend to provide a real opportunity for those now living in Wales to build connections, share their voices, and to help them re-imagine their future.

“Wales’s connection to Ukraine runs deep. We aspire to be the world’s first Nation of Sanctuary, and since the war began, Wales has opened its doors to hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing conflict.

“Events like this are opportunities to listen, to learn, and to stand with Ukraine, not just in principle, but in presence.”

The event is part of British Council Wales’s ongoing commitment to strengthening cultural ties between Wales and Ukraine.

“The British Council’s work in Ukraine reaches thousands of Ukrainians each year through English language teaching and exams and supports teachers dealing with trauma and disrupted learning.

In Wales, the British Council is working with schools through the UK/Ukraine Schools Partnership, welcoming Ukrainian artists in residence, and developing cultural exchange programmes.