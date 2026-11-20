Amelia Jones

A young Welsh chef is celebrating a major milestone after his restaurant, was officially included in the MICHELIN Guide less than six months after opening its doors.

Matt Sampson, 25, has received the recognition for his restaurant FIR following an impressive journey through some of Britain’s most acclaimed kitchens, marking another significant achievement in his rapidly developing culinary career.

Taking to his social media, he said: “What a way to kick start the week. I am so proud to say FIR by Matt Sampson is officially in the MICHELIN Guide (official) in our new home and with an unbelievable write-up to match!

“Thank you to all of my team, our guests, anyone who has supported us so far in anyway! This is a big step in the right direction for us and to be at this stage in less than 6 months is a true honour and something we don’t take for granted.”

FIR officially opened on 20 June in a converted chapel in the popular market town, taking over the former premises of Chapters, which was previously a Michelin Green Star restaurant and bottle shop.

The restaurant serves an ambitious 14-course tasting menu priced at £98 per person, showcasing modern British cooking with an emphasis on world-class ingredients, Welsh produce, local sourcing, foraging and low-waste cooking.

Originally from Powys, Sampson began his culinary career with a part-time job near Brecon before quickly progressing into the world of fine dining. At just 17, he joined Bristol’s acclaimed Casamia restaurant, where he began developing the skills and experience that would shape his career.

He subsequently worked at Simon Rogan’s celebrated Lake District restaurant, L’Enclume, before becoming sous chef at Gareth Ward’s highly regarded Ynyshir restaurant in west Wales.

His own restaurant journey began last September with the launch of Restaurant FIR at The Vine Tree pub in Llangattock. The venture was well received by local diners but was cut short by difficulties surrounding the lease, prompting Sampson to find a new home for his ambitious project.

The move to Hay-on-Wye provided an opportunity to establish FIR in a new setting while continuing his commitment to celebrating outstanding Welsh ingredients and producers.

When announcing the new restaurant, Sampson described FIR as the most meaningful project of his career and a true representation of the previous ten years of his professional journey.

He also spoke of his ambition to showcase world-class produce from Wales and beyond, highlighting the incredible producers, suppliers and culture that make Hay-on-Wye such a special place.

The restaurant also planned to introduce a monthly guest chef series, beginning in July, inviting chefs with close connections to Sampson to collaborate in the kitchen, with limited places available for diners.

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