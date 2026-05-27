Young Welsh Scout honoured for determination despite serious illness

A young Scout from Wales has been recognised with a national award for his determination and commitment to Scouting despite serious illness.

Rupert – Roo to his friends at 1st Barry Sea Scouts – Beavers is where he gets to do the things he enjoys most, alongside people who look out for him.

At Scouts, Ron loves crafts as they’re “really fun”, especially when there’s something to make and take home, like the dragon-themed shield he’s particularly proud of.

There are hikes too, when his troop go out looking for animals and “different things”, and plenty of activities that keep things interesting week to week.

Just as important is the start of each session, when there’s usually a chance to play football, and the time he gets to spend with his friends, who he describes simply as “nice” and “kind”.

Earlier this year, Roo was awarded the Chief Scout’s Commendation for Meritorious Conduct, and the young Scout and his family recently travelled to Windsor Castle for the Scouts’ Day of Celebration and Achievement.

Among attendees were young people from across the UK come together to be recognised, as well as Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and astronaut Tim Peake.

His award recognises “remarkable commitment to Scouts, demonstrated through continued involvement despite severe illness”.

Roo has continued to attend meetings even when it would be easier not to — he has spent a large part of his life in hospital, including a three-month stay last year, and more than a year in total.

Cared for by specialist teams at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital, Roo lives with gastrointestinal failure, where the digestive system doesn’t function as it should, and Haemophilia A, a condition that affects how his blood clots.

He makes a point of trying to keep laughing because he says it helps him feel better, and he enjoys visits from therapy dogs, especially when he can help look after them. When asked who supports him most, his answer is simple: “Everyone helps me”.

Before operations, Roo says he takes a deep breath to help himself feel brave and ready for what’s ahead, and he uses the technique elsewhere too.

In Beavers, his focus is on what’s next, and Roo has said he’d like to go canoeing with his group so he can see fish in the water.

He’s especially keen to go camping as he moves through Scouts, for the chance to sleep in a tent and eat s’mores around a fire.

For his mum, Hannah, Scouting has played an important role in helping Roo build confidence and feel that he belongs: “Scouting means that Roo can be part of the fun. 1st Barry Sea Scouts have welcomed him into the group and that’s really helped build his confidence and sense of belonging.

“The Scouting values give him a sense of community and a belief that we can all help make the world a better place.

“We want him to grow up knowing that he’s more than his illnesses and he has lots that he can bring to the world. We love what Scouting represents and we love that he gets to be part of it.”

As Jon Williams, Chief Volunteer for Wales said after meeting Roo at Windsor: “Roo’s story is a powerful reminder of what young people can achieve when they feel supported and included.

“His commitment to Scouts, despite serious illness, is exceptional. It was a privilege to meet him at Windsor and see that recognised.”