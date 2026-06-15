Young Welsh textile artists win bursaries to launch creative businesses

Nation.Cymru staff

The premier wool and natural fibre festival in Wales has provided a financial springboard to help two textile artists set up their own businesses.

Kitty Haggar, 23, from Tenby and Megan Coombs, 22, from Llanelli, have won £1,500 and £1,000 bursaries, respectively, from Wonderwool Wales. They are waiting to discover if they have achieved Bachelor of Arts degrees in Textiles.

As part of their bursaries, they will have a free stand to showcase their work at next year’s Wonderwool Wales show at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd on April 24 and 25. The show attracts more than 6,000 international visitors.

Wonderwool Wales directors award the annual bursaries to help the winning Carmarthen School of Art graduates to develop their future careers.

Originally planning to study sociology at Bath Spa University, Kitty changed her career course after getting hooked on knitting when she picked up her mum’s knitting needles.

“Knitting just came to me so naturally and I have always enjoyed fashion and design,” she explained. “I chose Carmarthen School of Art it’s a nice, small community here and tutor time is good.

“Through textile design, I was introduced to weaving and I chose that as my specialist pathway. It’s a great way to use different materials.”

She now plans to buy a £7,000 weaving loom to launch her business, Knits by Kit, from her parents’ home in Tenby and is already nearly half-way to the total, having also won the £1,500 Miriam Bridden Bursary from Carmarthen School of Art.

Kitty, a former Ysgol Greenhill School, Tenby pupil, will be making and selling authentic lampshades and interior decorations.

She said: “It means a lot to win both the bursaries and I am very grateful.”

She added: “They have definitely helped me to start looking at different looms and I have also applied for a business start-up grant from Business Wales.”

Inspiration

Megan, a former pupil of Ysgol Bryngwyn, Llanelli, is hoping to train as a primary school teacher whilst also running her own business creating viscose rayon and Creta yarn shawls and garments for weddings, communions and christenings.

Some of her beautiful shawls are inspired by stained glass and architecture.

Having achieved her A levels at Coleg Sir Gar in Llanelli, Megan progressed to the designer maker multi-disciplinary textiles and ceramics course at Carmarthen School of Art.

Besides designing and making garments, she’s passionate about music and theatre, as she’s a pianist and singer with Eclipse Productions and South Wales Amateur Musical Productions (SWAMP).

Step forward

“Winning the Wonderwool Wales bursary is amazing and it has given me the step forward and push to form a small business alongside studying to become a primary school teacher,” added Megan.

Having never been to Wonderwool Wales, both Kitty and Megan can’t wait to attend next year to showcase their work at one of the biggest wool and natural fibre festivals in Europe.

Chrissie Menzies, Wonderwool Wales director, said: “We were very impressed by the standard of work presented by all the Carmarthen School of Art students, but Kitty and Megan stood out.

“We can’t wait to see them exhibit their work at next year’s show which will be a fantastic showcasing opportunity for them.”