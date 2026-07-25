Youngest councillor takes on new role as Labour group leader

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

The youngest member of a local council has been elected the new leader of the authority’s Labour group.

Acton and Maesydre Councillor Corin Jarvis has been elected to replace Ruabon Cllr Dana Davies as the new leader of the opposition Labour group at the Wrexham County Council Guildhall.

Cllr Davies had been the leader of the Labour group since 2015 following the resignation of former council leader Neil Rogers.

Recently Cllr Jarvis has been a prominent voice in challenging the authority on high-profile matters including the row over the future of the Acton Community Resource Centre and said she intended to ensure Labour’s voice continued to hold the Executive Board to account.

“I am incredibly honoured and grateful to have been elected as Leader of the Labour Group on Wrexham County Borough Council and to serve as Leader of the Opposition,” she said.

“This is a significant responsibility, one I take on with determination, energy and a clear commitment to the people of Wrexham.

“At a time when residents are looking for strong leadership, fresh ideas and a council that listens, Labour will continue to provide constructive challenge, hold the administration to account and stand up for the interests of every community across our county borough.”

Youngest member

She acknowledged that at 30 she is the youngest member of the council but said that should be welcomed by residents.

“As the youngest member of the council – and one of the youngest group leaders in Wales – I hope my election sends a positive message that politics and public service should be open to everyone,” she said.

“We need more young people and more women to step forward into leadership, and I am proud to continue Labour’s run of having the only female political group leader on Wrexham Council.

“Public service is a privilege. I am proud to represent the people of my ward and equally proud to lead a Labour team that is passionate about delivering a fairer, more ambitious future for Wrexham.

“We will continue to put forward practical, progressive policies that improve local services, support our communities and ensure no part of our county borough is left behind.”

Invaluable leadership

She also paid tribute to Cllr Davies, who has stepped down as leader after 11 years but will continue to represent Ruabon Ward as a Labour councillor.

“Cllr Dana Davies has led the Labour group with dedication, integrity and commitment for nearly a decade,” said Cllr Jarvis. “Her leadership has been invaluable and I want to thank her personally for her support, guidance and years of service to both the Labour group and the people of Wrexham.

“Finally, I would like to thank every member of the Labour group for the confidence they have placed in me. I look forward to working with colleagues across the political spectrum, local organisations and residents to deliver effective opposition, constructive debate and positive solutions.

“My priority is simple: to ensure the voices of Wrexham’s communities are heard and to provide the leadership that residents deserve.”

Big impact

Her appointment was welcomed by Welsh Labour Leader Ken Skates MS, who said: “I’m delighted Corin has been chosen as Wrexham Labour group’s new leader.

“She’s made a big impact since being elected and has already shown she is more than up to the challenge ahead.

“Corin is passionate and determined and has shown time and again she’ll fight for local communities. She’s pragmatic, and committed to holding Wrexham Council to account and getting things done. She will bring fresh energy and she’ll be fantastic.”

He also took time to recognise Cllr Davies’ time as leader.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to Dana, who has led the Labour group on Wrexham Council with complete diligence and utter dedication for many years,” he said.

“Her vast experience and knowledge – plus her tenacity – will remain a huge asset to the group going forward.”

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