Youngest councillor to step down

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council’s youngest ever councillor is set to step down after 10 years.

After a decade of serving Llanrwst, Llanddoged, and Maenan, Cllr Aaron Wynne has announced he will leave the council when his current term ends in May 2027.

First elected at just 20 years old, Cllr Wynne reflected on his time in office.

“Serving as your local councillor has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” he said.

“Over the past ten years, I have had the opportunity to work alongside so many dedicated individuals, organisations, and community groups, and I am deeply grateful for the trust that residents have placed in me.

“When I was first elected, I was eager to play my part in serving the community. Since then, I have learned a great deal about the important work that takes place behind the scenes to support local people and strengthen our communities. It has been a rewarding journey that has shaped me both personally and professionally.”

Cllr Wynne is the current Conwy County Council cabinet member for education and said he was proud to have been involved in the development of community initiatives such as the Library at Glasdir.

But Cllr Wynne appeared to be most proud of helping the residents of his community.

“I have enjoyed every aspect of the role, from helping residents with day-to-day concerns to standing up for our community in council meetings,” he said.

“While the role has brought its challenges, it has always been rewarding because it has provided the opportunity to make a positive difference for the area I am proud to call home.”

With the next local government elections due in 2027, Cllr Wynne is encouraging others to consider stepping forward to represent the area and continue the work of serving the community.

“The election will provide an opportunity for someone new to serve Llanrwst, Llanddoged, and Maenan,” he said.

“It is an important role that offers the chance to make a real difference to people’s lives. I would encourage anyone interested in standing to give it a go. The role requires commitment and dedication, but it gives back enormously in return.”

He added: “My heartfelt thanks go to everyone for their support, conversations, and trust over the past ten years. It has been a genuine honour to serve as your local councillor, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity.”

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