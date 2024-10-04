Youngsters urged to enter rugby legend-inspired competition for Wales’ best speech

Youngsters are being urged to enter a competition inspired by the late broadcasting and rugby legend Eddie Butler to write Wales’ best speech.

The A New Voice for Wales contest, which is being organized by pro-independence campaign group YesCymru, is open to students across Wales who are between the ages of 16 and 18.

The winner, who writes the most inspiring address on the topic of independence, will win The Eddie Butler Award, a £500 cash prize, as well as £250 for the school or college supporting their entry.

In addition to this, the winner will also be invited to give their speech at YesCymru rallies.

Legacy

Expressions of interest and requests for more information should be made by Friday, October 25. Information packs will be sent to applicants on Monday, November 4.

Speeches can be submitted in Welsh or English with a maximum length of 5 minutes and they will need to be submitted by Friday, February 21.

Successful submissions will go on to regional heats in May and the final will be held in Theatr Soar, Merthyr Tudful in June.

YesCymru Chair, Phyl Griffiths, says the purpose of the competition is to continue Eddie Bulter’s “legacy” and to “celebrate and develop the next generation of talented spokespeople”.

Veteran broadcaster

The former Wales and British Lions rugby international, commentator and journalist was born on 8 May 1957 in Newport and was educated at Monmouth School before going on to Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, where he studied French and Spanish.

The number eight captained Pontypool RFC between 1982 and 1985. He gained 16 caps for the Welsh national side between 1980 and 1984 and he was captain in six of those matches.

While still playing for Pontypool he became a teacher at Cheltenham College for a time before joining BBC Radio Wales as a press and publicity officer in 1984.

His career in journalism began in 1988, writing for the now-defunct title, the Sunday Correspondent.

He wrote rugby columns for The Observer and The Guardian and started commentating on rugby matches for the BBC alongside former England hooker Brian Moore where he became the voice of Welsh rugby with his rich evocative prose and booming melodious tones.

Passionate

When veteran broadcaster Bill McLaren retired, he became the BBC’s lead Rugby Union commentator.

In September 2022 he died in his sleep at the age of 65 during a charity walking expedition for charity in Peru.

In the years leading up to his death, he became a passionate advocate of Welsh independence, giving a memorable speech at the YesCymru’s 2019 march in Merthyr Tudful.

YesCymru Chair Phyl Griffiths said: “Eddie Butler had a masterful way with words. Through his powerful voice and his articulate grasp of language he was able to evoke feeling, stir passions and the soul.

“His words are his legacy and they remain an inspiration to us here in Wales.

“At YesCymru we are fortunate to have had the opportunity to campaign with Eddie as he put his voice firmly behind the cause of Welsh independence.

“His speech at the Merthyr march in 2019 was an iconic moment in the history of the Welsh independence movement.

“At YesCymru we’re proud to play a part in continuing Eddie’s legacy through this competition, the purpose of which is to inspire the next generation of young people in Wales and to develop their talent.

“We are urging young people all across Wales to take part and to show what they can do.”

For full details and entry requirements please contact [email protected]

