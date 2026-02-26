Your Party to announce leaders after battle between Corbyn and Sultana
Jeremy Corbyn’s Your Party will announce its first leaders on Thursday following a foundation process fraught with infighting.
The announcement at 11am will see a 24-strong central executive committee (CEC) elected to lead the party in place of the single leader favoured by other parties.
The CEC includes 20 seats for ordinary party members elected on a regional basis, plus another four elected from among Your Party’s “public office holders” such as MPs and councillors.
While most of those elected will be ordinary members, the contest has been seen as a battle between Mr Corbyn and former Labour MP Zarah Sultana for control of the party.
The foundation of Your Party has been marked by conflict between the pair, including over the announcement of the new party’s creation and the “unauthorised” launch of a membership portal.
Ms Sultana boycotted the first day of Your Party’s founding conference in Liverpool over the exclusion of some of her supporters and the expulsion of members of the Socialist Workers Party.
But the conference’s backing of a collective membership model was widely seen as a victory for Ms Sultana while Mr Corbyn had preferred having a single leader.
The choice of collective leadership has avoided a direct contest between Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana but both MPs have put forward rival slates of candidates and have themselves stood for election to the CEC’s “public office holders” section.
Mr Corbyn’s slate, called “The Many”, includes the former Labour leader and MPs Shockat Adam and Ayoub Khan, who were both elected to Parliament in 2024 as so-called “Gaza Independents”.
Ms Sultana’s slate “Grassroots Left” does not include any other MPs but has also endorsed Mr Corbyn.
More leaders than members!
I know it’s what their members wanted. But it’s a horrendous leadership system that’ll more or less guarantee factional warfare.
I’m assuming the bookies aren’t taking bets on whether it’s central committee descends into in-fighting, resignations and scandal?
Your Party is just a personality cult, no different to George Galloway’s Respect or his now Workers Party of Britain. Would Reform be as popular as it is now without Farage? Without Corbyn the whole thing will collapse (not that they are going to get anywhere with him). Would it not be better to get behind the Greens if your in England, SNP in Scotland and Plaid Cymru in Wales, instead of just splitting the anti-Reform vote?