Your Party Welsh organisers brand behaviour of UK officials ‘beyond shameful’

Martin Shipton

The two co-convenors of the new left wing Your Party in Wales have blamed unnamed officials in charge of the UK party for stalling the project.

In a joint statement, former Cynon Valley Labour MP Beth Winter and ex-general secretary of the PCS union Mark Serwotka said it was “beyond shameful” that the actions of a few officials were hindering what they were trying to achieve in Wales.

The pair’s latest statement follows threats of legal action relating to delays in getting money collected from thousands of members into a central bank account.

The statement issued by Ms Winter and Mr Serwotka says: “Recent statements and actions at Your Party’s UK level have left many of us – once genuinely hopeful about the creation of a credible left wing alternative – shocked and seriously concerned.

“This behaviour and the needless division it spreads is indefensible. It fails members, it fails supporters and it fails the country.

“In Wales, we are pleased to say that such attitudes and actions do not exist. Instead, there is a strong consensus and shared commitment to building a grassroots, community based politics that offers a democratic socialist alternative to the prevailing neo-liberal capitalist system.

“Our inaugural all-Wales gathering on October 25 was a huge success, with around 400 people in attendance to plan the immediate way forward. We were pleased to receive support from Jeremy Corbyn MP and Zarah Sultana MP at our Merthyr meeting, both of whom spoke passionately about the need for a different kind of politics and the necessity to have full democratic control of our economy by the workers and not a system built on private profit.

“There was strong support for the plan presented for an immediate way forward in Wales and for the development of all Wales interim and long term structures, strategic options for the Senedd election and core values and principles. These include being an anti-austerity, pro-peace and pro workers party that stands for the redistribution of wealth and power, public ownership of utilities underlined by tolerance and compassion towards others, and supporting local community developments, both economic and political.

“Since that date, we are pleased to say that within the last week, the interim steering group has had its first meeting to take forward the necessary organisational work and to discuss campaigning at a local level, emphasising the need for that outward facing work to take this fledgling organisation forward.

“The IT and comms group is also continuing to meet and carry forward its work, as are the 15 plus local groups that already exist across Wales to organise and campaign within the local communities and feed into the All Wales Plan. Thank you – diolch – to everyone for your hard work, enthusiasm and commitment to growing and embedding this new kind of politics within our communities across Wales.

“Moving forward, though, the need for access to the sign up and membership data and resources from UK Your Party is essential. We have made several requests for this and for meetings with the UK leadership without success, which is why we are now making a statement on this matter.

“That we are being hampered by Your Party UK and our ability to take this enthusiasm and hard work forward in Wales is an understatement. Without the membership data, we are unable to contact everyone individually unless Your Party UK sign off on correspondence, which they have failed to do on several occasions. The inability to share this information with us here in Wales flies in the face of any commitment by Your Party UK to autonomy and self-determination for the people of Wales. We will not allow Wales to be treated with contempt, and it is beyond shameful that the actions of a few at the centre of Your Party at a UK level risks hindering what we are trying to achieve here in Wales.

“We cannot and will not allow this to happen. We want to be working in our communities here in Wales, representing and campaigning in the interests of the working people of Wales. We know we can do it given the support and information we require. 31,000 people in Wales signed up initially to the idea of a new left party.

The statement concludes: “There is a clear appetite here to do things differently and to break with the established political and economic mores. “We want the people of Wales to own and control the wealth created here, and to have the autonomy to be making decisions as they affect the people of Wales. It’s as simple as that. We are 100% behind the need to break with the establishment politics that no longer works for the people of Wales. We want to develop a politics that is for the people with the people of Wales, and we are determined to take that forward, to be an example to the rest of the UK.

“In the meantime, please continue with your local organising and activities, being active in our communities, working at a grassroots level alongside local people and groups to build a real alternative for the people of Wales. “This is the foundation of our new party and together we will turn that vision into reality. We will be providing regular updates of developments in Wales moving forward.”