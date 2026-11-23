Nation.Cymru Staff

A youth centre has been given a new lease of life following a £565,000 transformation to provide local young people with new opportunities to learn, develop skills, improve wellbeing and access support services close to home.

On Wednesday evening, youth workers, local councillors, partners and young people came together to celebrate the refurbished centre in Abertillery.

New facilities include an upgraded training kitchen for food and barista qualifications, flexible learning spaces, a dedicated podcasting and radio studio, and improved wellbeing facilities.

The centre aims to be more than a youth club, bringing together open-access youth work, alternative education programmes, accredited learning, counselling services and targeted support.

Managed by Blaenau Gwent Council’s Youth Service, it supports the council’s commitment to the Marmot principles and its priority to reduce inequalities, improve health and wellbeing, raise aspirations, support educational achievement and strengthen communities.

The transformation has been made possible through a £565,000 investment, including £500,000 from the Welsh Government’s Community Focused Schools Programme and £65,000 from the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund.

Councillor Sue Edmunds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “It’s fantastic to see this investment into Abertillery Youth Centre, it’s a great place for young people to come for activities, support from our youth teams and just to be together somewhere safe and warm.

” It is also about creating opportunities for those young people and ensuring they have access to the support, skills and experiences they need to thrive. It provides a safe, inclusive space where young people can build confidence, develop new skills, access support and take positive steps towards their future.

“By investing in facilities like this, we are delivering on our commitment to reduce inequalities, improve life chances and create stronger, healthier communities for everyone in Blaenau Gwent.”