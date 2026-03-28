Youth hubs to help young people into work rolled out across Wales

Twelve new Youth Hubs are to be opened across Wales as part of a wider UK rollout aimed at supporting young people into work or training.

The hubs form part of plans to establish a national network across Great Britain, with 80 new sites announced in this phase and more expected over the next three years.

Youth Hubs bring together Jobcentre Plus, local authorities, training providers and employers to offer support to 16 to 24-year-olds. Services typically include help with job searches, access to training, careers advice and links to employers, alongside support with issues such as housing and mental health.

The expansion comes alongside an agreement to transfer further employment support funding to the Welsh Government. An initial £20 million has already been allocated for Economic Inactivity Trailblazer programmes over 2025–27, with longer-term arrangements also being developed.

The Welsh Government will use the funding to design its own employment support programmes.

Minister for Skills Jack Sargeant said the changes would allow support to be shaped around local needs.

“These 12 new Youth Hubs, combined with devolved employment support funding, mean local leaders can design programmes that reflect the needs of their communities,” he said.

“Transferring control of the £20 million Economic Inactivity Trailblazer funding means decisions about getting people back into work are made by those who know their communities best.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said the hubs would provide additional support for young people seeking work.

“More young people in Wales will get support to access training and connect with employers through these new Youth Hubs,” she said.

The new hubs will be located in Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Torfaen, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Denbighshire, Conwy, Wrexham, Anglesey, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

They will add to existing hubs in Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend and Swansea.

The UK Government said the programme is intended to address the number of young people not in education, employment or training, which has risen in recent years.

As part of the wider scheme, all areas of Great Britain are expected to host a Youth Hub, with the aim of improving access to employment support regardless of location.

Additional measures linked to the programme include incentives for employers to recruit young people and expanded apprenticeship opportunities.