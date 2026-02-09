Youth-led national debate planned ahead of Senedd election

Amelia Jones

Young people are being given the opportunity to question Welsh politicians ahead of the Senedd election.

For the first time in history, Wales largest youth organisation, Urdd Gobaith Cymru, will stage a national youth hustings, giving young people a direct platform to question politicians as the county prepares for the Senedd election.

The landmark event will take place on Thursday 19 March 2026 at the All Nations Centre in Cardiff, bringing together 200 sixth-form pupils and college students aged 16 and over from across Wales.

Designed to place young people at the centre of national conversation, the event will combine political education with direct engagement.

The morning programme will focus on the fundamentals of democracy, including how the Senedd works, how to register to vote, and an overview of the latest polling trends ahead of the election.

Participants will also take part in interactive workshops aimed at helping them develop clear, confident, and well-informed questions for politicians.

The afternoon will see the main hustings get under way, with young people leading the discussions and putting questions to politicians from a range of political parties.

The aim is for attendees, rather than being passive observers, to be active participants – challenging views, exploring policy positions and articulating the issues that matter most to them and their communities.

It will also be nationally broadcast, with Tinopolis filming the hustings as part of the current affairs programme Pawb a’i Farn.

The episode will be shown on S4C later the same evening, ensuring that the perspectives of young people are shared with a wider audience across Wales.

Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of the Urdd, said: “Young people have a huge role to play in this year’s election.

“As a national youth organisation, the Urdd’s ambition is to be a platform for their voices, and we are proud to offer an empowering event that gives them the knowledge and confidence to express their views and be part of the national conversation.”

Tickets for the hustings are free, with group bookings available for up to 12 people, including teachers and group leaders.

The Urdd has emphasised its commitment to ensuring a board and diverse range of voices are represented, encouraging participation from young people of different backgrounds, experiences and regions across Wales.

Registration for the event is now open here.