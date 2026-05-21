Youth music ensembles set for summer performances across Wales

Amelia Jones

National Youth Arts Wales (NYAW) has announced the launch of its summer 2026 concert tours, with National Youth Orchestra of Wales (NYOW), National Youth Brass Band of Wales (NYBBW) and National Youth Choir of Wales (NYCW).

NYOW celebrates an incredible milestone of 80 years as the world’s oldest national youth orchestra in 2026, launching its Anniversary Tour in Bangor at the Prichard Jones Hall on 29 July.

Leading the 100-piece orchestra for this celebratory year will be Andrew Gourlay. Hailed by The Guardian as “a star in the ascendent”, Andrew has quickly established himself as an internationally recognised conductor with a dynamic, collaborative style. He has conducted extensively across the UK and Europe, is a regular guest at the BBC Proms and a passionate advocate for youth orchestras.

Also kickstarting in North Wales, the NYCW launches its 2026 tour in St Asaph Cathedral on 19 August. Established in 1984, with its alumni including Sir Bryn Terfel and Katherine Jenkins OBE, the choir will be conducted by another former member of the Choir, Tim Rhys-Evans MBE. One of the most celebrated figures in Welsh choral music, Tim has been at the forefront of choral singing in Wales for over 20 years. 2026 marks his eighth year conducting the choir which this year is made up of over 90 young singers.

Under Tim’s direction, audiences can expect a vibrant mix of music – from brand-new pieces and choral favourites to a few surprises along the way.

NYBBW will be led by Philip Harper as conductor of the Brass Band this summer. Philip, who last worked with the band in 2022, is one of the most influential conductors in the brass band world, having led The Cory Band to unprecedented success since taking the reins in 2012.

Known for his high-energy rehearsals and inspiring leadership, we look forward to Philip bringing out the very best in our players in a varied programme that combines challenging competition works with entertaining concert pieces. Audiences can look forward to an evening of high-quality, energetic musicianship. The band – made up of 59 of the best young brass players in the country – finishes its 2026 tour at The Riverfront, Newport, on 23 August.

Full concert tour dates:

National Youth Orchestra of Wales

29/07 – 7:30pm, Prichard Jones Hall, Bangor

31/07 – 7pm, St Davids Cathedral, St Davids

01/08 – 3pm, Brangwyn Hall, Swansea

National Youth Choir of Wales

19/08 – 7:30pm, St Asaph Cathedral, St Asaph

20/08 – 7:30pm, St Davids Cathedral, St Davids

21/08 – 7pm, Brangwyn Hall, Swansea

National Youth Brass Band of Wales

21/08 – 7:30pm, Prichard Jones Hall, Bangor

22/08 – 7:30pm, St Davids Cathedral, St Davids

23/08 – 2pm, The Riverfront, Newport

Tickets for all three tours are on sale now. Book at nyaw.org.uk/whats-on and follow us on social media @nationalyouthartswales for the latest news and updates throughout the summer.