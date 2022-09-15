Youth parliament, pupils, and even a mace-bearer to meet royals at Senedd

School pupils, youth parliament members, and a Senedd security team member acting as mace-bearer will meet royal visitors during King Charles’ visit to the Senedd tomorrow, September 16.

Security team member Shahzad Khan will once again take on the ceremonial role, having previously been mace-bearer at the official opening of the six Senedd in October 2021, the Queen’s final visit to Wales.

Members of the Welsh Youth Parliament from throughout the country and pupils from Cardiff’s Ysgol Gymraeg Hamadryad, in Butetown, will also be some of the first people to meet the King during his first visit to Wales.

Cardiff Council has warned of road closures and disruption to parking during King Charles’ visit to Cardiff.

The Royal party and guests at the Senedd will hear music by two harpists, Cerys Rees and Nia Evans, from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

The King and The Queen Consort will come to the Senedd around lunchtime on Friday afternoon to receive a Motion of Condolence from Members of the Senedd.

“I was very honoured to be the Mace-bearer when The Queen visited the Senedd last year and I was lost for words when I was asked to do it again,” said Shahzad Khan.

“I have a specific memory of the meeting – just looking at her as she entered the room was an amazing feeling and you could feel the whole room shift. I’ll keep that memory in my heart forever.

“Being the Mace-bearer this time is in very sad circumstances, but myself and my family are proud of my role in this historic moment. It will feel very different doing it as it’s a very sombre moment, but it’s also a privilege to be part of the transition to the reign of the new King.”

Royal engagements

The visit is part of a day of Royal engagements in Cardiff, which also include a Service of Reflection at Llandaff Cathedral and a reception at Cardiff Castle, where the King will also hold a private audience with First Minister Mark Drakeford and Llywydd of the Senedd Elin Jones.

Proceedings will be shown live on large screens at the Senedd and 2,000 members of the public – on a first come, first served basis – will also be welcomed into Cardiff Castle.

The public is also invited to line the route to welcome the Royal Party as it approaches and departs the Castle.

Youth Parliament

Youth Parliament Members who will meet The King and Queen’s Consort include: Iestyn Jones, from Ammanford; Seth Burke, from Dinas Powys; Laura Green, from Mold; Sultan Awolumate, from Llansamlet, Swansea; Harrison William, from Pontlliw, Swansea; Dafydd Louis, from Llwynpia; Fiona Garbutt, from Thornhill, Cardiff; Finley Mills, from Rhyl; Tegan Skyrme, from Narberth; Harriet Wright-Nicholas, from Caerphilly; Leaola Roberts-Biggs, from Deeside, and Evie Kwan, from Cowbridge.

