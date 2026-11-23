Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A 14-year-old boy stabbed a teenage girl to death with a camping knife and left her body in woodland a short distance from her home, a court has heard.

Lilly Jones suffered more than 50 stab wounds and was found two days after being reported missing by her family in south Wales, Newport Crown Court heard.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is on trial accused of murdering Lilly, who celebrated her 14th birthday the day before she went missing in June.

Her body was found in the Duffryn Park area of the small town of Blaina in Blaenau Gwent after a search by emergency services, friends, family and the community.

Prosecutor Anna Pope KC said: “This case is about the tragic death of Lilly Jones, who in June of this year had just turned 14 years old.

“At around 6.30pm on Saturday 20 June, she went out, telling her dad she was popping out for a bit.

“That night, she never came home.”

Ms Pope added: “We say that (the defendant) was the last person to see her alive.

“We say that (the defendant) was the person who murdered Lilly and then left her in the woods either dying or already dead.”

Lilly was last seen alive on CCTV at 6.50pm walking with the boy in the direction of Duffryn Park.

The court heard that the pair knew one another and had arranged to meet that evening.

When Lilly did not return home, her family made contact with friends to see if anyone knew where she was, before calling the police shortly after 10pm.

Two days later, on June 22, the teenager’s body was found by a member of the local community close to where she was last seen with the defendant and within “walking distance” of her home.

The boy, who had already been asked by police about his interactions with Lilly after her disappearance, was arrested the following day.

Ms Pope said: “He was cautioned and police officers conducted an urgent interview with him.

“They asked him where the murder weapon was.

“He replied ‘I don’t know’. He said that he didn’t murder her.”

The court heard that a post-mortem examination of Lilly’s body found she had sustained around 55 stab wounds to many parts of her body, including her face, jaw, chest and neck.

During the examination, her fingernails were swabbed and traces of the defendant’s DNA were found.

Ms Pope said: “When police had spoken to (the defendant) on the Sunday, they noted that he had scratches inside his arm.

“You will see evidence which we say shows that those scratches were not on his arm on the Saturday during the daytime.

“We say that you can consider whether, during the incident, Lilly has used her nails to scratch out at the person who was killing her.”

DNA

Forensic examination of a camping knife located in the defendant’s bedroom also found matches to Lilly’s DNA, and small areas of bloodstaining were identified once the blade was taken apart.

Ms Pope said: “We say that (the defendant) has not yet given any reason why it would be that Lilly’s DNA was found on a knife in his drawer, after a time when we know that she had been stabbed repeatedly by someone using a knife.

“The prosecution says that this was the weapon which (the defendant) used to kill her and that whilst he had made some attempts to clean the knife, we say he was not able to remove traces of her DNA which had ended up down inside the handle of the knife.”

The jury was told there is “no dispute” that Lilly was stabbed to death, but that the defendant says “it must’ve been someone else”.

Speaking to police, the boy initially claimed he had planned to meet Lilly on June 20 but she had not turned up.

He later told officers he had met her that day but that she went on to meet someone else.

Searched

The trial heard that, when a phone belonging to the defendant was examined, he was found to have searched for Gwent Police, and similar terms, around 30 times the morning after Lilly disappeared, between 5.49am and 10.02am.

Ms Pope added: “The phone also showed that photographs had been taken by someone using (the defendant’s) phone, we say that’s (the defendant).

“What we say is of note, is that one of those photographs is looking back towards the scene where we say Lilly’s body was later found.

“We will ask you to consider why it is that (the defendant) would take a photograph of some distance, of the area where we know Lilly to have died that night – particularly if, as he suggests, he left her alive, when she was going to meet a friend?”

The trial, which is expected to last up to four weeks, continues.