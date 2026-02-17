YouTuber-led chicken shop announces new location in Wales

Kieran Miller

Popular YouTube group the Sidemen have confirmed plans to bring their chicken shop, Sides, to Wales, as they unveiled a slate of new openings across the world.

The opening of the restaurant in Cardiff is one of 15 expected in new locations across the UK, with shops also expected to open in Glasgow and Liverpool.

Alongside openings in the UK, openings have also been set out to take place in countries such as India, Malaysia and the UAE.

While the location in Cardiff has yet to be announced, it will join a series of popular food chains opening in the capital, following Dave’s Hot Chicken (invested in by rapper Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson), Popeyes and Wingstop.

The group behind Sides includes Britain’s Got Talent judge, JJ Olatunji (KSI), Harry Lewis (Wroetoshaw), Josh Bradley (Zerkaa), Vik Barn (Vikkstar123), Ethan Payne (Behzinga), Tobi Brown (Tbjzl) and Simon Minter (Miniminter). The group has over 100 million subscribers combined on Youtube, with followers from all over the world.

Sides was set up in 2021 and has since opened locations in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Essex and Singapore, and the aim is to to its presence across the UK and Asia.

‘Incredible momentum’

Managing Director, Aaron Moore-Saxton said: “We’re seeing incredible momentum in the UK and rising demand internationally, and that gives us real confidence in the next phase of our journey as we open new sites in Glasgow, Wales and Liverpool.”

“Our expansion into India, Malaysia and the UAE is a further evolution for the brand, while our continued investment in the UK remains central to our strategy.”

In a joint statement, the Sidemen commented on their excitement for the expansion: “We are seriously hyped to take this next step and bring even more people into our Sides journey.”

The announcement reflects the rising food and drinks scene in Cardiff, and is expected to draw in huge crowds across the city as followers and critics line up to try Sides fried chicken.