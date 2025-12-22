‘You’ve made a difference’: Dafydd Iwan gets emotional in S4C interview

Legendary Welsh singer and activist Dafydd Iwan became visibly moved in the opening episode of Y Cyfweliad (The Interview) on S4C after being asked how he would like to be remembered.

Iwan told the room he simply hoped he had “made a difference for the better,” before one interviewer assured him that he already has.

Y Cyfweliad is the brand-new Welsh-language version of the acclaimed series ‘The A-Talks’ (also known as “The Assembly”) – in which a group of 30 autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning-disabled interviewers question well-known figures without any restrictions.

Singer and campaigner Dafydd Iwan is the first in the series, which will be shown on S4C on Friday 26 December at 8.25 pm.

Among the range of questions put to him, one came from one of his biggest fans, Michael Aaron Hughes, who asked how he hoped people would remember him.

Dafydd Iwan replied: “As someone who tried to make a difference for the better… There are a lot of things I feel we could have done better, but I hope I have made a difference in the world.”

Michael responded without hesitation: “Well, I can assure you that you have. Amazing, the things you have done… Give him a round of applause. Very good – you’ve done great.”

The moment prompts a wave of applause in the studio – and an emotional Dafydd Iwan is clearly moved by the heartfelt tribute.

The interview also explores the resurgence of Iwan’s anthem Yma o Hyd, which reached the top of the iTunes chart after becoming synonymous with the Welsh national football team and the Red Wall.

In the programme, he refers to performing the song with the fans and the team at Cardiff City Stadium, after Rhodri asked: “How do you feel seeing so many football fans singing in Welsh at Welsh football games now?”

Dafydd Iwan replied: “That was probably the highlight for me. Having sung Yma o Hyd throughout the years then singing it in the Cardiff stadium in 2022 before the Ukraine game and before the Austria game and everyone joining in, it was a nice feeling.

“And many of them don’t speak Welsh like you, but it’s a nice feeling that everyone is with each other, in the same spirit, for Wales!”

The episode ends with an impromptu sing-along of Yma o Hyd with the crew – a perfect ending to a touching and emotional interview.

Y Cyfweliad – Dafydd Iwan will be available on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from Friday 26 December at 8.25 pm. Also taking part in the series is Mike Phillips, Bronwen Lewis and Elin Fflur.