Yr Wyddfa hikers urged to plan ahead this Easter

With Easter approaching and the visitor season getting busier, Eryri National Park Authority and partner organisations are encouraging anyone planning a trip to Yr Wyddfa to plan ahead.

As one of the most popular peaks in the UK, Yr Wyddfa is expected to see thousands of visitors over the Easter holidays.

North Wales Police says although it is a wonderful time to explore the outdoors, the increase in footfall places significant pressure on local infrastructure and the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, who are already seeing the highest number of call-outs on record.

All visitors are being urged to follow the AdventureSmart guidance by asking themselves three simple but vital questions before setting off:

*Am I confident I have the skills and knowledge for the day?

*Do I know what the weather will be like?

*Do I have the right gear?

Pre-book car parking

Car parks around Yr Wyddfa, especially at popular starting points like Pen y Pass, Nant Gwynant and Llanberis, often fill up early.

Visitors should consider whether parking will be available on the day and should pre-book if visiting Pen-y-Pass specifically.

Information on car parks is available through the National Park website.

Visitors should not park illegally or dangerously, as it causes access problems for emergency services, local communities and landowners.

Gruff Owen, Chair of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said: “Easter is a particularly challenging time for our dedicated volunteers, especially in recent years where we’re increasingly having to respond to several serious incidents at the same time.

“During the holiday periods walkers and climbers should be aware that we could already be committed to rescues elsewhere on the mountain and that injured casualties may have to wait longer than usual for a response.

“Many incidents can be avoided with proper preparation and awareness. To help reduce the pressure on our volunteers, we urge all visitors to the mountains to take essential safety precautions before embarking on any outdoor adventure. Always check weather conditions, research the route that you’re taking and carry appropriate clothing and equipment for the terrain and weather.

“Mountains are unpredictable. Sudden weather changes and challenging terrain can catch anyone off guard. The most experienced hikers and climbers recognise their limits and turn back when they are tired or conditions become unsafe.

“By taking these steps, we can reduce the number of preventable incidents and ensure your time in the mountains remains a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Pressure

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, a volunteer-led service, has been under intense pressure in recent years due to a huge increase in avoidable incidents on Yr Wyddfa.

Their work is vital and often life-saving, but the public can help reduce demand on the team by:

*Choosing appropriate routes based on fitness and experience

*Being realistic about personal limits

*Turning back if conditions worsen or energy levels drop

*Planning Ahead

Chief Inspector Steve Pawson, North Wales Police said: “North Wales Police have and will continue to work closely with partners – including our volunteer Mountain Rescue Teams who are experiencing unprecedented demand on their services this year.

“We all have an individual and collective responsibility to take additional care if heading up Yr Wyddfa or any other mountain in Eryri.

“People need to remember that our fantastic mountain rescue teams are volunteers – who regularly put themselves in danger to rescue others. By having a little bit more knowledge and skills and done some more preparation, individuals may not end up getting into trouble.

“If you do intend on visiting Yr Wyddfa and surrounding areas please ensure that you plan in advance.

“Good preparation is key to ensuring a great day – this includes ensuring you take personal responsibility by having the correct kit, that you’re checking the weather forecast, are fully prepared for every eventuality and keep within your own capabilities.

“Planning on where you will park is also an important factor as we don’t want to witness dangerous or irresponsible parking like we have seen in years gone by.

“There are fantastic park and ride facilities and public transport links, please make full use of them and plan ahead. If you do find yourself in need of assistance because of being lost, injured, or in an emergency whilst outdoors, phone 999 and ask for Mountain Rescue. You will be helped.

“We fully appreciate that Eryri is one of the most beautiful areas in the world, and with the good weather we have had so far this spring, we expect the area to become extremely busy over the next few weeks. We want everyone to enjoy the fantastic scenery and leave only with happy memories.”

Countryside code

Eryri is a living, working landscape. Everyone visiting the National Park is reminded to:

*Leave gates and property as you find them

*Take litter home

*Keep dogs under control, especially around livestock

*Stay on marked paths to protect wildlife and reduce erosion

*Respect the local community and fellow visitors

Angela Jones, Eryri National Park Authority’s Head of Partnerships said: “Eryri is here for everyone to enjoy, but enjoyment must go hand in hand with responsibility. Planning ahead, respecting the landscape, and making safe choices ensures this special place remains protected.”

