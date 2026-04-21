Yungblud reacts as Welsh artist gifts portrait made from fake blood

A Welsh artist has gifted Yungblud a portrait created using unconventional materials after meeting the singer during his UK tour.

Nathan Wyburn from Ebbw Vale has earned acclaim in Wales and across social media for his pop culture portraits made using everything from marmite to mud.

In February he turned natural materials and Welsh cakes into portraits of Welsh celebrities ahead of St David’s Day during a residency at the National Botanic Garden of Wales.

In keeping with his signature style, Nathan created a portrait of artist Yungblud, who is currently touring the UK with his No.1 album Idols, from fake blood.

Dominic Harrison, better known as Yungblud, is a grammy-award winning artist from Doncaster. After releasing his first EP in 2018 he has built up a following in the UK and US for his blend of pop, rock and punk.

Nathan presented Yungblud with his work, a bold red-toned portrait, following the singer’s show at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on 18 April.

In a video of the moment posted to the artist’s Facebook page, Nathan told the singer that he makes art “with weird and wonderful things”, and that he had chosen fake blood in homage to Yungblud’s name.

He went on to explain that the portrait is ‘hand-painted’, with Yungblud’s likeness created from bloody handprints to capture his energy.

“Oh, my God!” Yungblud exclaims as the portrait is revealed. “You got my f*cking nose right! No one gets me nose right.”

Clearly impressed, Yungblud shakes Nathan hand before hugging the artist and thanking him for his “unbelievable” work.

After showing off the portrait to members of the musician’s team, Nathan reveals that he is gifting the artwork to Yungblud, and that he can hang it in his London shop, BRAT, or donate the work.

“I’ll put it above your desk,” the singer jokes with his team, before they suggest using it to fundraise for the charity Teenage Cancer Trust.

“This is the only portrait of Dom that I’ve seen that actually looks like him. What an amazing artist!” A commenter said.

Others agreed that it would be a great way to fundraise and suggested making copies to sell in aid of charities, with one writing: “Make prints to sell at BRAT and online for Teenage Cancer Trust too – it is astonishingly brilliant!”

To see more of Nathan’s art, follow his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, or visit his site here.