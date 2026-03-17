Zelensky to visit Britain as UK and Ukraine to sign new ‘defence declaration’

Sir Keir Starmer has said allies must “work in lockstep” to deliver global security as he prepares to host Volodymyr Zelensky for the signing of a new defence deal between Britain and Ukraine.

Downing Street said the partnership with Kyiv would bring together “Ukrainian expertise and the UK’s industrial base” to manufacture and supply drones and other capabilities.

As part of the agreement, the UK will put £500,000 towards a new “AI centre of excellence” in Kyiv, which would be made up of experts working to see how the technology can best be used for a “battlefield advantage”, No 10 said.

Closer co-operation in the defence industries will also be sought with third countries under the partnership as part of efforts to bolster international security.

The meeting comes at a time of heightened global instability in light of the Middle East conflict, during which US President Donald Trump has vented frustrations with the UK and other countries over the extent of their involvement, and the Ukraine war.

Sir Keir said: “We must work in lockstep with our partners and allies to deliver security at home and abroad, and this new partnership with Ukraine will do just that.

“Drones, electronic warfare and rapid battlefield innovation are now central to national and economic security, and that has only been further magnified by the conflict in the Middle East.

“By deepening our defence partnerships, we are strengthening Ukraine’s ability to defend itself from Russia’s brutal, ongoing attacks, while ensuring the UK and our allies are better prepared to meet the threats of the future.”

The new declaration will build on the 100-year partnership, which was signed last year by the two leaders and aims to set out a path for continued solidarity with war-torn Kyiv, including financial support.

Downing Street said the pact would help Ukraine’s armed forces defend the country against aggression from Moscow but also enable allies to use the lessons learnt to “outmanoeuvre Russia and its cronies in contested theatres across the world”.

Ahead of the declaration, Defence Secretary John Healey repeated his warnings of an “axis of aggression between Russia and Iran”, which he said made it “increasingly important that we build on Ukrainian expertise and innovation, supported by British industry”.

“I pay tribute to the huge courage and ingenuity of the Ukrainian people – military and civilians alike – and I am determined to make 2026 the year this war ends,” he said.

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte is also expected to meet the Prime Minister in Downing Street as part of the visit, with a trilateral discussion focused on the Ukraine war.

The talks will cover “the need to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia”, No 10 said.

It comes after the US temporarily loosened some restrictions on Russian oil in a bid to ease pressure on global supplies triggered by the US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation against Gulf states.