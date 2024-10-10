Zelensky visits No 10 to lobby Starmer for greater support for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky has visited 10 Downing Street for talks with Sir Keir Starmer as he tours European nations seeking greater military support for Ukraine’s resistance against Russia.

The Ukrainian president and the Prime Minister embraced outside No 10 before a series of talks which will also involve Nato’s new secretary-general Mark Rutte.

The visit was Mr Zelensky’s second trip to Number 10 since Sir Keir came to power after he addressed an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet in July. The Ukrainian leader and the Prime Minister met most recently at the United Nations in New York a fortnight ago.

Plan

Mr Zelensky has been presenting his “victory plan” to Western leaders as he lobbies for greater military assistance, such as permission to use equipment including UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to hit targets within Russia. Welcoming Mr Zelensky in No 10’s Pillared Room, Sir Keir said it was “very important we’re able to show our continued commitment to support Ukraine” and it was a chance to “go through the plan, to talk in more detail”. The pair then held private talks in the Small Dining Room before conversations involving their wider teams. Defence Secretary John Healey, Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and National Security Adviser Sir Tim Barrow were among the senior figures involved in the meeting with the Ukrainians.

Crucial period

Ahead of Thursday’s visit, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the meeting with Mr Zelensky would involve “broad strategic discussions” on UK and allied support for Ukraine during a “crucial period”, rather than specific decisions. But the Ukrainian leader is likely to once again press for permission to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike the airbases used to launch attacks on his country, as well as other key Russian targets. The UK and US have so far stopped short of explicitly giving Kyiv permission to fire Western-supplied missiles at targets within Vladimir Putin’s country over concerns about further escalating the conflict, but Mr Zelensky has likened his position to having to fight with his hands tied. Downing Street said on Wednesday that the UK’s position on using Storm Shadow had not changed.

