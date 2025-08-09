Zelensky warns against ‘dead solutions’ without Ukraine involvement

Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning that any peace deal excluding Kyiv would lead to “dead solutions”.

The meeting, scheduled for Friday in Alaska, is seen as a potential breakthrough after weeks of expressing frustration that more was not being done to quell the fighting.

In a statement posted to Telegram, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine’s territorial integrity, enshrined in the constitution, must be non-negotiable and emphasised that lasting peace must include Ukraine’s voice at the table.

European interests

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine “will not give Russia any awards for what it has done” and that “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier”.

Touching on Ukrainian anxieties that a direct meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Trump could marginalise Kyiv and European interests, Mr Zelensky said: “Any solutions that are without Ukraine, are at the same time, solutions against peace.

“They will not bring anything. These are dead solutions, they will never work.”

Ukrainian officials previously said Kyiv would be amenable to a peace deal that would de facto recognise Ukraine’s inability to regain lost territories militarily.

Mr Trump said he will meet with Mr Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

“It seems entirely logical for our delegation to fly across the Bering Strait simply, and for such an important and anticipated summit of the leaders of the two countries to be held in Alaska,” Russian state news agency RIA Novosti cited Mr Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, as saying.

Such a summit may prove pivotal in a war that began more than three years ago when Russia invaded its western neighbour and has led to tens of thousands of deaths, although there is no guarantee it will stop the fighting since Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart on their conditions for peace.

‘Swapping of territories’

In comments to reporters at the White House before his post confirming the date and place, Mr Trump suggested that any agreement would likely involve “some swapping of territories”, but he gave no details.

Analysts, including some close to the Kremlin, have suggested that Russia could offer to give up territory it controls outside of the four regions it claims to have annexed.

Mr Trump said his meeting with Mr Putin would come before any sit-down discussion involving Mr Zelensky.

Mr Trump also previously agreed to meet with Mr Putin even if the Russian leader would not meet with Mr Zelensky.

That stoked fears in Europe that Ukraine could be sidelined in efforts to stop the continent’s biggest conflict since the Second World War.

Mr Trump’s announcement that he planned to host one of America’s adversaries on US soil broke with expectations that they would meet in a third country.

The gesture gives Mr Putin validation after the US and its allies had long sought to make him a pariah over his war against Ukraine.

