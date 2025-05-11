Zelensky welcomes Putin’s peace talks offer but says ceasefire must come first

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed Russia’s offer for direct peace talks but insisted there must be a full ceasefire before they can start.

He was speaking after Russian leader Vladimir Putin effectively rejected a ceasefire proposal but instead called for the resumption of direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, “without preconditions”.

Calling it a “positive sign”, Mr Zelensky said on X on Sunday: “The entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time.”

However he added: “The very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire.”

Drone attacks

Meanwhile, Russia resumed mass drone attacks in Ukraine early on Sunday, after its self-declared three-day pause expired.

Russia launched 108 attack drones and simulator drones from six different directions, Ukraine’s Air Force said on Sunday. It said 60 drones were shot down and another 41 simulator drones failed to reach targets due to Ukrainian counter-measures.

Mr Zelensky appeared to insist on his proposal to start a 30-day unconditional ceasefire on Monday, adding on X: “There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet.”

‘Serious negotiations’

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of Sunday, Mr Putin proposed to “restart” peace talks Russia and Ukraine held in 2022.

“We are committed to serious negotiations with Ukraine,” he said, adding he does not rule out agreeing to a ceasefire later, in the course of direct talks with Ukraine.

His remarks came after leaders from four major European countries threatened to ratchet up pressure on Mr Putin if he does not accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine that they offered on Saturday in a strong show of unity with Kyiv.

The leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland said their proposal for a ceasefire to start on Monday was supported by US President Donald Trump, whom they had briefed over the phone earlier in the day.

Mr Putin on Sunday once again said the Kremlin needs a truce that would lead to a “lasting peace” instead of one that would allow Ukraine to rearm and mobilise more men into its armed forces.

He said he would speak to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and ask him to facilitate the peace talks on May 15, saying “those who truly want peace cannot but support” his proposal to restart the peace talks.

In a social media post several hours after Mr Putin’s remarks, US President Donald Trump said it was “a potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine!”.

He added: “I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens. The USA wants to focus, instead, on Rebuilding and Trade. A BIG week upcoming!”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in comments aired by Russian state TV later on Sunday, called Mr Putin’s proposal “very serious” and said it “confirms a real intention to find a peaceful solution”.

He added: “The goals of the talks are clear: to eliminate the root causes of the conflict. And also to ensure the interests of the Russian Federation.”

