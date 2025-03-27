Zero applications for dog in search of a home for almost a year

A special rehoming appeal has been launched for a playful pooch who has had no interest from potential adoptees in nearly a year.

Staff and volunteers at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre – which is based in Colwyn Bay – are currently caring for Zeus who has been looking for a home for a staggering 334 days.

But despite their efforts and even a rehoming appeal back in October as part of the charity’s Adoptober drive when he was at another centre – he has still been overlooked.

Zero interest

Animal Care Assistant Sarah Davies said: “We absolutely love Zeus at the centre – and we just can’t figure out why he’s not had any interest at all.

“Zeus arrived into our care at the RSPCA due to concerns for himself and multiple other dogs. He originally lived with the staff at RSPCA Felledge Animal Centre in Durham but sadly, didn’t gather much interest so he was transferred to us at Bryn Y Maen in December.

“We have loved getting to know him as Zeus is a lovely boy with lots of love to give. He adores a tennis ball, plays fetch and enjoys solving puzzles and toys.”

The three-year-old Lurcher crossbreed is looking for a home where he is the only animal and also needs a secure garden to run about in.

Sarah added: “Zeus is now nearing a year of waiting for his forever home. So we really are crossing our fingers that the perfect person is reading this and he will find his happy ending. Please do get in touch or you can fill out an application form on our Find A Pet website.

“Frightened”

Staff at the Colwyn Bay animal centre are also looking for some outdoor homes for cats Timone – who has been looking for a home for 78 days – and Laverne who has been looking for 38 days

Farm cats, or outdoorsy cats, don’t necessarily have to live on a farm – but need a home with some outdoor space for them to explore, such as a smallholding or riding stables. Some have even found alternative homes such as at a model village, an orchard or with a gazebo company.

Laverne is approximately five months old and came into RSPCA care after living as a stray, whilst Timone is around two years old.

Sarah said: “Laverne and Timone are looking for homes with a barn or a similar outdoor space and would only need minimal handling when necessary.

“Both are frightened of human contact due to their early life experiences – but would make a lovely addition to the right family.”

“Sadly we’ve not had any interest in either Laverne or Timone, so we really hope we can find forever homes for them soon as they don’t enjoy the cattery and want to be about roaming in with their own space!”

For more information on rehoming a farm cat from the RSPCA, visit: https://www.rspca.org. uk/findapet/rehomeapet/ process/rehomeacat/farmcat

To find out more about the animals at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre – or to provide support to the centre -.you can visit their website or visit their Facebook page.

