Zero-emission car sharing clubs expand across Wales

An electric car-sharing scheme backed by £1m of Welsh Government funding has grown to more than 500 members as it expands to communities across Wales.

TrydaNi gives drivers access to electric cars across Wales in a way that aims to be affordable, convenient and beneficial to local communities.

The scheme is open to individuals, businesses and non-profit organisations, and has grown to more than 500 members, with numbers rising as new clubs open.

This year TrydaNi has launched clubs in Swansea, Penygroes, and Abergavenny, and will soon also launch a club in Bangor.

Since launching in December 2024, the Aberystwyth club has grown to 99 members, who share access to two electric vehicles, a Vauxhall Combo Life Electric and a Renault Zoe, based at North Road car park in Aberystwyth.

Simon LePine, a member of the Aberystwyth club said: “My wife and I have not owned a car for at least 15 years, so the car is our only access to a vehicle. It allows us to use a car when we need it without worrying about parking, insurance, and all of that other stuff when we don’t need the car.”

The scheme is particularly useful for people in rural areas, where public transport provision can be limited and access to a car may be more essential than for those living in towns and cities.

The Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper, visited Aberystwyth’s TrydaNi car club to see first-hand how Welsh Government funding is helping communities access affordable, zero-emission transport.

He said: “Car clubs are an easy and affordable way for people to share use of a car without the cost of owning one. I’m so pleased to see the scheme expanding.

“It’s just one of the ways we can help cut carbon emissions and move towards a net zero future. People not only have the option of giving up their own car or a second car but also can benefit from the real-world experience of driving electric without a long-term commitment.”

Cars can be hired on an hourly or daily basis. Members can book and unlock vehicles through the TrydaNi app, with costs starting from £2 per hour (capped at £30) plus 16p per mile for the first 100 miles.

Each club also has an optional WhatsApp group for members, and a dedicated support team is available by phone between 8am and 10pm, seven days a week.

Members can become Community Champions that allows them to earn credits by helping to clean and maintain the vehicles.

More information about TrydaNi is available here.

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