Zia Yusuf claims Reform UK’s deportation command won’t face same issues as ICE

Reform UK’s proposed agency to carry out mass deportations of migrants with no right to be in the country will not become like Donald Trump’s Ice programme in the US, its home affairs spokesman has said.

Zia Yusuf explained it is “not true” that the party’s plans for a UK Deportation Command will face the same issues as US president Mr Trump’s body, which saw an immigration crackdown in Minnesota lead to mass detentions, protests and two deaths.

Under a Reform government, the party claim they would set up the unit to “track down, detain and deport” people in the country illegally, aiming for up to 288,000 people each year.

Mr Yusuf said it was “very tempting” and “somewhat inevitable” for people to make the comparison between Reform’s model and the US, but said the UK does not have the same problems with firearms and policing is “much more” done by consent.

Speaking at a press conference in Dover, he said: “So you know this notion that we’re going to have the same issues that come sharply into focus internationally as a result of Trump’s Ice programme – it’s just not true, we would not expect UK Deportation Command to carry weapons. It’s not going to be the case.”

Yusuf, Reform UK’s new home affairs spokesman: “But I also want to be clear that if you’re in this country illegally, they will detect you and they will detain you and they’ll deport you.”

He added: “If your question is: are we going to have the kind of situation that we saw in Minnesota in Britain as a result of our deportation programme? No.”

‘Chaos and Disorder’

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Max Wilkinson had said Reform’s “Trump-inspired plans for an Ice-style force will only bring chaos and disorder to Britain’s streets, not the order and control our immigration system needs”.

Amnesty International UK also warned the UK does not “need or want” a British version of ICE and such proposals to mirror the US “risk unleashing a system built on fear, aggressive raids and discrimination, where enforcement operates with sweeping powers and little accountability.”

In Dover on Monday, Mr Yusuf said the UK is being “invaded” by migrants as he pitched Reform’s mass deportation programme as the biggest in UK history.

The party has also said it will impose “visa freezes” on Pakistan, Afghanistan and Syria if the countries refuse to take back migrants with no legal right to stay in Britain.

Reform has said it would expect to deport more than 600,000 in its first term in government.

Defending his choice of language, Mr Yusuf told a press conference in Dover: “I know many in the establishment gasp at that word.

“They may well clutch their pearls in the television studios, but the dictionary definition of invasion is an incursion by a large number of people in an unwanted way.

‘Reverse this invasion’

“Make no mistake, as home secretary I will end and indeed reverse this invasion, because the patience of the British people is now exhausted.”

Mr Yusuf also said the rights of British citizens are being placed “beneath those of criminals” because of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The party have voiced their desire to leave the treaty.

Mr Yusuf listed what he said were examples of judges blocking the deportation of illegal migrants who had committed crimes: “How many more people must die at the hands of those who should never have been in our country in the first place?” He added: “How many more victims’ families must be devastated in this way when their rights are placed beneath those of criminals?

“The answer is none. Vote Reform. We will leave the ECHR and end this madness.”

Reacting to the speech, shadow home secretary Chris Phlip said Mr Yusuf has “nothing new to offer beyond copying and pasting Conservative plans”.