Nation Cymru staff

Leading UK adventure operator Zip World has announced four senior appointments as the business prepares for its next phase of growth.

Martin Evans joins as Chief Executive Officer, Kristian Merritt as Chief Technology and Marketing Officer and Kirsten Price as People Director. Fuad Jishi will join as Chief Financial Officer in January 2027, further strengthening the company’s leadership team.

The new leaders join David Kaminsky, Chief Operating Officer, and Darren Stevens, Development Director, who both continue in their roles.

Collectively, the appointments bring significant experience across leisure, customer experience, digital, brand, people and finance. They follow the majority investment by Dolphin Capital in 2025, supporting Zip World’s continued development and expansion across the UK.

Former Chief Executive Officer Andrew Hudson and former Chief Financial Officer Matt Britton have departed and are no longer involved in the management of the business. Founder, Sean Taylor remains a Non-Exec Director and minority shareholder.

Martin joins Zip World from David Lloyd Clubs, where he was Chief Commercial Officer, and brings a strong track record of driving commercial performance within customer-led leisure businesses. As CEO, he will lead Zip World’s overall strategy, performance and continued growth.

His initial priorities will include setting a clear strategic direction for the business and moving quickly to realise Zip World’s potential, while empowering teams to deliver exceptional visitor experiences.

Martin Evans, CEO of Zip World, said: “Zip World is one of the most distinctive adventure brands in the UK, with brilliant people, unforgettable experiences and enormous potential. It is a privilege to lead the business into its next chapter.

“We want to set the global benchmark for safe, exceptional adventure experiences and become even more customer-led by listening closely to our visitors. Our priority is to identify where the greatest opportunities lie and move quickly to turn that potential into growth, while giving our teams the support and confidence to deliver their very best for every visitor.”

Kristian joins Zip World with extensive experience spanning technology, digital, customer experience and commercial performance. He previously led the development and trading of Tesco’s online grocery website before spending seven years at David Lloyd Clubs.

As Chief Technology and Marketing Officer, Kristian will bring technology, marketing and the customer journey together, creating a more connected experience from discovery and booking through to pre-arrival communications and the visitor’s day in our parks.

Kristian Merritt, Chief Technology and Marketing Officer at Zip World, said: “The experience begins long before a visitor arrives at one of our parks. Every search, advert, webpage, booking step and message shapes their expectations of the adventure ahead.

“By connecting our technology, data, marketing and in-park journey, we can make every interaction simpler, more personal and more exciting. The opportunity is to remove friction, build anticipation and ensure the experience lives up to the adventure from the very first interaction.”

Kirsten joins Zip World from The Belfry Hotel & Resort, where she was People Director. She brings extensive experience in hospitality, recruitment, talent development, employee engagement and organisational culture, including award-winning work to strengthen employee experience and employer reputation.

As People Director, Kirsten will lead Zip World’s people strategy, with a focus on attracting and developing exceptional talent, strengthening its culture and making the company one of the best places to work in the UK.

Kirsten Price, People Director at Zip World, said: “One of the things that attracted me to Zip World was its people. There’s a strong culture across the business and a genuine commitment to delivering great experiences for visitors.

“I want every colleague to feel trusted, supported and able to make a real difference. By creating opportunities for people to grow and empowering teams to perform at their best, we can attract and retain exceptional talent and make Zip World as renowned as a place to work as it is a place to visit.”

Fuad Jishi will join Zip World as Chief Financial Officer in January 2027 from Iceland Foods, where he is Trading Finance Director. He brings extensive commercial finance experience and will support the financial planning and investment decisions behind Zip World’s next phase of growth.

Zip World currently operates eight parks across England and Wales and continues to invest in both new and existing parks.

For more information about Zip World’s parks and adventures, visit www.zipworld.co.uk