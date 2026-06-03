Zip World invests £250,000 in hotel refurbishment

Nation.Cymru staff

Adventure tourism company Zip World has completed the £250,000 refurbishment of a hotel as part of its wider investment in north Wales operations.

The work at the Tyn-y-Coed Hotel in Capel Curig has included upgrades to guest rooms, improved accessibility and the addition of two new ground-floor bedrooms.

The hotel, which sits at the foot of Moel Siabod, is used by visitors exploring Eryri as well as customers visiting Zip World’s attractions at Betws-y-Coed, Llechwedd and Penrhyn Quarry.

According to the company, the refurbishment has included new beds, updated room layouts, additional storage and facilities aimed at walkers and outdoor enthusiasts, including drying racks and boot trays.

Artwork has also been installed throughout the building, while furnishings include fabrics produced in Wales by Melin Tregwynt.

Two new ground-floor rooms have been created, one of which is fully accessible.

The latest work follows previous investment in the hotel’s restaurant, bar and ground-floor areas.

Zip World chief executive Andrew Hudson said the refurbishment was intended to improve the accommodation offer and encourage visitors to stay longer in the area.

He said: “We’re really pleased with the final result at Tyn-y-Coed and are looking forward to welcoming both new and returning guests.

“Having already invested in the restaurant, pub and ground floors last year, this latest refurbishment has been about continuing to improve the overall experience for visitors staying with us in North Wales.”

Mr Hudson said the company had sought to balance comfort with practicality for guests using the hotel as a base for outdoor activities.

He added: “We’ve focused on creating spaces that work for both relaxation and practicality, particularly for those using Tyn-y-Coed as a base to explore the outdoors.”