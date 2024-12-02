Zoo given more time to build wildlife centre and alligator beach

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

The Welsh Mountain Zoo has been granted a one-year extension to build a new Centre for Wildlife Skills and Education, which will include a new alligator beach.

At a planning committee meeting at Bodlondeb, Conwy Council’s planning committee voted in favour of allowing the zoo in Upper Colwyn Bay extra time to build the centre.

The zoo on the Old Highway was granted permission for the building in January 2018, which was extended in August 2022, but the attraction has now extended permission to commence by January 29, 2026.

Alligator beach

The 52-metre proposed domed building will house a new alligator beach and tropical area with seven reptile exhibits.

The plans also include exhibits for six other species, plant exhibit, two lecture rooms, two classrooms, toilets and service rooms.

The building will also include “show off” planting, reptile, and insect rooms, two offices, keeper’s store, kitchen mess and plant room.

The new “trapezium-shaped” building will be situated at the southern, higher end of the northern facing, sloping Flagstaff site, adjoining the Old Highway, which is bounded by a castellated stone wall.

Pump house

The existing alligator beach building would be retained but the building replaced and converted into a pump house and butterfly exhibit.

A new gated opening is proposed in the western boundary wall, and the northern stone steps would be relocated to replace the altered southern steps and provide access to an external sensory garden.

Cllr Chris Cater said the plans were a “significant and important development” for the tourist economy, with social advantages.

Cllr Gwennol Ellis proposed councillors backed the plans, this was seconded by Cllr Trystan Lewis, and the vote was carried.

