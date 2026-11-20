Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

The Welsh Mountain Zoo has applied for planning permission to give its gibbons and spider monkeys more space by extending and linking their enclosures.

The plans for the zoo in Colwyn Bay were submitted to Conwy County Borough Council by Andrew Marshall of the National Zoological Society of Wales.

The application describes the project as an “enhanced animal welfare habitat”. The existing gibbon enclosure would be extended and the neighbouring spider monkey habitat rebuilt. A new extension would link the two areas.

The walls would be built from a black-coated steel frame with brown-stained timber boarding.

The zoo keeps lar gibbons, which are native to the tropical forests of South East Asia, and red-faced spider monkeys from South American rainforests.

Residents near the zoo on Old Highway have yet to be consulted. The application is expected to go before the council’s planning committee at a future meeting.