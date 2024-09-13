20 really is plenty
Gwern Gwynfil
A recent poll suggested that 70% of the Welsh population remain opposed to the ‘blanket’ 20mph zoning of residential areas across Wales.
As this is a policy which clearly works, saving lives, saving money and having negligible impacts on actual journey times, perhaps we should be wondering what the hell is wrong with us?
There are already fewer accidents and the ones that occur are less serious – this means fewer dead people and fewer people suffering life changing injuries. The financial savings in terms of accidents averted are significant enough to more than compensate for the cost of the 20mph rollout within the first year or two.
Not to mention the avoided human costs of all those individual tragedies that will not happen in the decades to come because drive speeds in residential areas have slowed. It even appears as if vehicle insurance premiums will be coming down as a result of the reduction in accidents. Not to be sniffed at in a country suffering a cost of living crisis.
Not all Sunshine and Light
Whilst this is clearly a good policy and a change we should all embrace, there are plenty of criticisms to make of the implementation of the new residential street default 20mph regulation. There are even more when it comes to the utter failure to communicate this change effectively. Much of the blame for people’s failure to understand the benefits of the change has to be laid at the door of Welsh Government and our current leadership in Wales.
Whilst the data driven and evidence led case in favour of this change was strong and implementing it as a default change was the most efficient and cheapest way of making the change, Welsh Government have been characteristically poor in their delivery and implementation. The change to the law has been entirely vindicated already by the data that’s been gathered. Over time this evidence will simply be overwhelmingly in favour of the change and the positive impacts that have flowed in its wake.
By providing fairly loose guidance and not countering the innate inertia of our unnecessary plethora of local councils in Wales, nowhere near enough of those councils gave due consideration to the road networks in their areas. This means that the relatively small number of roads where it does not make sense to revert to the new default 20mph were overlooked and bundled into the wider change.
Populists
Easy targets for the populists and fomenters of disinformation and misinformation. The trick of using a single egregious example to illustrate a point whilst conveniently ignoring the vast majority of examples and the overwhelming weight of evidence to the contrary that this provides is a classic trick from the populist playbook.
When this happens it falls to leaders in society and sensible media commentators and outlets to counter with detail, facts and a robust defence of the realities of a situation. Not to crumple at the first sign of criticism but to riposte with firm, clear argument, making the case for a law they know is right and which is demonstrably an improvement. A few exceptions simply prove the rule and can be easily addressed and modified if needed – no doubt there will be a handful of roads in every county where it will be sensible and logical to raise the speed limit without detriment to the spirit of the new law.
This defence of the 20mph default did not happen and is still not happening – a reflection of the fear and cowardice, the lack of confidence of our leaders and our media here in Wales?
Welsh Labour Cowardice
As with so much that is inadequate today in Wales we have to point the finger at the Welsh incarnation of the Labour Party. They are the government of the day, this is their law, communicating the reasoning for its implementation and making the case for the change was, and still is, their responsibility. They bottled it at launch and they’re still bottling it now.
Rather than slapping down the folly of Andrew RT Davies’ very effective ‘blanket’ 20mph campaign (factually incorrect and incredibly hypocritical as he is a known supporter of 20mph zoning in the past), Welsh Labour pursued a pissant policy of appeasement – a ‘review’ of the guidance together with some soft, weaselly words that give the impression of rowing back from their commitment to the policy.
Definitely no brave and bold champions stepping up and making it clear that this was the right thing to do, that it leads the way by being a default zoning and, most damning of all, a clear demonstration that the majority of this governing political party lack the courage of their convictions.
There are honourable exceptions of course, Lee Waters made these same points himself. He even had the decency to concede a mea culpa for the poor implementation of the change. Such a shame his colleagues failed to seize that baton and uphold his stance and the bravery and integrity it displayed.
Not on my street
I defy you to find someone on a new 20mph road who wants the speed raised outside their own doorstep – many of the same people will still be against what they have been told is a negative change that damages Wales (even whilst they recognise the positive change on their own street).
Our leaders are there to help resolve such cognitive dissonance by providing an accurate representation of the reality and by making the global argument in favour of a change we can see is a positive one on our own doorsteps.
This was an opportunity for politicians to show that they are honest, that they can be trusted, that they will take sensible long term decisions in defiance of popular feeling and ill founded consternation whipped up by populists and the right wing press. Worth noting that it is the English media that have stoked the fires started by RT’s rhetoric even whilst overlooking the increasingly large number of English Councils who are effectively implementing the same default 20mph zoning in their residential areas. Why let the truth get in the way of a good story eh?
Should Welsh leaders draw attention to the fomenting of discontent in Wales by English papers and English Tories?
Yes, yes they should.
Should they expose the hypocrisy of these commentators and campaigners?
Of Andrew RT Davies?
Yes, yes they should.
Do they do so?
No, no they do not.
Paradise Lost
Welsh politicians have blown an opportunity to restore faith in politics. They continue to show that they are weak and aimless, they continue to allow the public to foster and cherish the belief that politicians are untrustworthy, their actions continue to undermine the integrity of political life and therefore the health of civic society across Wales in general.
The people of Wales are justifiably angry, worried and often afraid for the future – they can’t be blamed for thinking that no one speaks for them, that no one represents them, that no one who serves them has the best interests of Wales and the people who live here written into the very language of their being.
Do we have a right to expect such depth of commitment from our political leaders?
Yes, yes we do.
Can we come to trust and believe in such leaders again in the future?
Yes, yes we can.
Will this be straightforward.
No, no it will not.
I know this is an opinion piece Gwern, but can I just check that you respect others’ right to disagree? It’s just that you seem to be stating some of your views as if they are settled othodoxy.
Whilst this is clearly a good policy and a change we should all embrace,
People have the right to disagree, but they need to produce evidence. Andrew RTD has repeatedly referred to this as a blanket, when it isn’t (there are still plenty of 30mph limits). It is mildly annoying to do 20mph where one used to do 30. Some of the decisions about what speed is appropriate seem bizarre and should be reviewed. The absence of any signs on entering Wales seems mean, and could make prosecution of England-based drivers difficult. But speed limits felt random before this was implemented, and a solid review would be welcome. This policy is saving lives. A… Read more »
It is.
‘There are already fewer accidents and the ones that occur are less serious – this means fewer dead people and fewer people suffering life changing injuries.’ I was initially sceptical as to the desirability of this innovation – not least because it seemed to me bound to to make things more difficult for people – such as district nurses, domiciliary care staff and bus drivers, for example – whose daily work requires them to stick to a tight timetable. But the hard statistics around the reduction in the number and seriousness of road accidents on urban roads have shifted my… Read more »
I still get idiots tailgating me when I’m sticking to 20 mph. Is it because they disagree with me abiding by the law?
Bore da Adrian, I absolutely respect people’s right to disagree and welcome any informed opinions with cogent, sustainable and data driven arguments. And that’s the crux. The data from other countries where this change had been implemented was already overwhelming. Lo and behold, data from Wales since the change backs this up completely. This was entirely predictable and the arguments and reasoning which led to the change originally have simply been reinforced. Why then have Welsh politicians and Welsh leaders rowed back on something they got right and they should be celebrating? It’s bad politics, it’s poor leadership, it speaks… Read more »
Recently I was driven by a relative who hates the limit but I was very impressed by the effectiveness of the gizmo in her car that sounds a warning when she exceeded 20 (it’s a matter of an on-board camera that reads the signs). The warnings were obviously more obnoxious than having to slow down. Hooray for technology.
Doesn’t help when the welsh cons constantly attack it in a way to encourage dissent. Rather than sit back and say “lets see the benefits then we make a choice”, the cons decided that they “don’t care about lives and injuries, we will harm you all for our ideological hate” and ART “I am not racist but” D is out front tubthumping, it is all he does, bashing that tub. He is not the political thinker he thinks he is. I am all for it. I was on the fence and waited to see how it would affect me. It… Read more »