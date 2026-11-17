Jonathan Dean

There is something rather dispiriting about reading a report which sets out to make a serious economic case for major energy infrastructure in Wales, only to discover that its economic analysis appears to have been borrowed from a reasonably bright GCSE economics student.

The Economic Implications of Grid Infrastructure in Wales, commissioned for RenewableUK Cymru and produced by Edinburgh-based BiGGAR Economics, is an enthusiastic exercise in advocacy. Unfortunately, enthusiasm is not a substitute for evidence, and the report repeatedly confuses the potential benefits of investment with proof that this particular investment is necessary or worthwhile.

Let’s be clear: there is a perfectly good argument for additional electricity infrastructure in Wales. And one of the two proposed schemes will probably be built. The question is whether there is any compelling reason why it should be the more expensive option, taking a major new transmission route through mid Wales. That is the question this report should have answered. It doesn’t.

Perhaps the first problem is geographical. Gogs and hwntws don’t understand mid Wales. Someone from Edinburgh never will.

The report compares two proposed transmission options, one through mid Wales, one through England. But both depend heavily on Western Links 2 and 3 arriving in north Wales, and neither adequately considers the implications of nuclear generation on Anglesey.

If Wylfa ultimately accommodates eight small modular reactors, as suggested by Sir Keir Starmer, this could supply roughly three-quarters of Wales’s projected 2050 electricity demand. That fundamentally changes the considerations of what transmission infrastructure Wales actually needs.

The report repeatedly makes impressive-sounding financial claims. The mid Wales option, it says, would result in an additional £1.3 billion being spent in Welsh businesses. There is, however, remarkably little evidence that this expenditure would actually take place in Wales, let alone benefit Welsh businesses. Apparently, spending somewhere in the vicinity of Wales is much the same as spending in Wales.

Its treatment of renewable generation is equally questionable. It suggests that 3GW of additional Welsh onshore renewables could connect to the grid, yet RenewableUK Cymru elsewhere identifies an onshore wind development pipeline of around 6GW. It is difficult to see how the report arrived at its figures without apparently overlooking much of the proposed development pipeline.

Then there is the economic analysis itself. We are told that infrastructure investment stimulates economic activity, improves productivity and creates opportunities. Well, yes. This is motherhood and apple pie. Nobody seriously disputes that investment can be beneficial. The question is whether this particular investment represents the best use of money that is ultimately paid from our electricity bills.

The report offers some particularly naive observations about Power Purchase Agreements, apparently treating them as a mechanism for ensuring that renewable electricity benefits the local economy.

In reality, these are simply commercial procurement arrangements between generators and consumers, who can be hundreds of miles apart. Llanwern Solar, for example, has a PPA covering its entire output with Anglian Water. So much for keeping the economic benefits local.

Two of the report’s three international examples involve Scandinavian hydroelectricity. Hardly a revolutionary concept. Hydro was the first grid-connected generation technology in Wales, at Cwm Dyli. We are not exactly breaking new ground here.

Projections

Perhaps most revealing is what the report doesn’t contain. Nowhere does it present the one calculation that really matters: the net present value of each option compared with doing nothing, taking account of the actual costs and benefits. Instead, we get pages of generalities, optimistic projections and assertions about economic opportunity. It is rather like buying a house on the strength of the estate agent’s description without bothering to look at it.

And the costs are not insignificant. The mid Wales option carries an additional £500 million in capital expenditure and £5 million in annual operating costs. That is a considerable premium on our bills, and the report offers remarkably little evidence to justify it.

The report suggests that infrastructure could be built by 2038 at the earliest. By then, the energy landscape could look very different, with nuclear generation, offshore wind and changing patterns of electricity demand potentially transforming the requirements for transmission.

There may well be a case for transmission infrastructure in Wales. But there is a world of difference between demonstrating that infrastructure is needed and demonstrating that the most expensive route is justified. The report manages the former rather better than the latter, and arguably doesn’t manage that particularly well either.

Economic analysis

For a document intended to justify an investment running into billions, the absence of convincing comparative economic analysis is extraordinary. It reads less like an independent economic assessment and more like a sales brochure that has mistaken its own optimism for analysis.

If RenewableUK Cymru wants to persuade people that mid Wales needs a major transmission corridor, it will have to do rather better than this.

Simply telling us that spending billions of pounds creates economic activity is not much of an argument. Spending £500 million more than necessary might create economic activity too. That doesn’t make it sensible.

Jonathan Dean is Director of The Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales