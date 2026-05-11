A confident Wales should not frighten anyone

Nick Alcock

There is a tendency, whenever Wales talks seriously about its own future, for some people to reach too quickly for suspicion.

As if Welsh confidence must mean hostility. As if wanting more decisions made in Wales must mean turning away from others. As if a stronger sense of Welsh identity must somehow make the country narrower.

I do not see it that way.

At its best, the case for Plaid Cymru is not complicated. It is about Wales taking more responsibility for its own future.

That should not be a radical idea. In most areas of life, we accept that decisions are better when they are made closer to the people affected by them. Local knowledge matters. Accountability matters. Context matters. The same principle applies to a country.

Wales has its own communities, economy, public services, language, geography, strengths and challenges. It is not unreasonable to believe that more of the decisions shaping Welsh life should be made here, by people directly answerable to Wales.

That is not anti-English. It is not inward-looking. It is not about grievance. It is simply a democratic argument.

A stronger Wales can still be a good neighbour. A more confident Wales can still work closely with England, Scotland, Ireland and the wider world. Loving your own country does not require disliking anyone else’s.

This is where I think Plaid Cymru are often misunderstood. Their vision of Wales is not based on background, birthplace or whether someone fits a narrow idea of Welshness. It is civic. If you live here, contribute here, care about the country and want Wales to thrive, you are part of the story.

That matters.

Because the best version of Welsh identity is not something that pushes people out. It is something that draws people in. It says that Wales belongs to everyone who has made their life here and wants to help shape what comes next.

The Welsh language is part of that story too. Not as a test of belonging, but as one of the things that makes Wales distinct. It should be protected, shared and passed on with pride — but never used as a wall between people.

The wider point is bigger than language or party politics. It is about whether Wales is allowed to imagine itself as a serious country, capable of making serious choices.

For too long, Welsh politics has often felt like a debate about limits. What Wales cannot afford. What Wales cannot control. What Wales must wait for. What Wales should be grateful to receive.

Maturity

Perhaps this moment offers something different: not arrogance, not resentment, but maturity.

A Wales that is confident enough to take responsibility.

A Wales that is fair enough to include everyone.

A Wales that is ambitious enough to believe its future can be shaped here.

That should not worry reasonable people, whatever side of the political spectrum they sit on.

You do not have to agree with every Plaid Cymru policy to understand the principle behind it: decisions about Wales should be made in Wales, by people accountable to Wales.

That is not a threatening idea.

It is a democratic one.