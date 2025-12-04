A Fair Deal for Wales is a chance to end poverty and rebuild communities

Ian Parry, Welsh Labour’s lead Senedd candidate in Gwynedd Maldwyn

When I was a kid growing up in Welshpool, going into the town centre from the housing estate I lived on was like going to the centre of the universe. There was a vibrant local economy with thriving local shops and people felt hope for the future.

Then came fourteen years of Tory austerity and slowly, the buoyancy of the town faded away.

This was the story for many small towns and villages across Mid and North Wales. Public services were eroded, confidence was lost and hope for a brighter future disappeared in the rear-view.

Poverty is the biggest source of social division. Because of austerity resulting in less money for our communities and the withdrawal of public resources, poverty across Wales has skyrocketed in the last 15 years.

The most important thing for working class people is how much disposable income they have left after paying the bills each month and how quickly they can get a hospital appointment, should they need one.

Families are tired of being forced to choose which bills to pay, and communities are tired of being forgotten.

Welsh Labour has a proud redistributive record. The Prime Minister just celebrated freezing prescription charges in England, well, we do not have to worry about that in Wales. Our prescriptions are free, thanks to Welsh Labour.

We also have free school meals and the Future Generations Act, which sets out to build a prosperous and more equal Wales – which again, is thanks to Welsh Labour.

Scrapping the Barnett Formula

During my selection campaign, I promised Labour members across Gwynedd Maldwyn that I would fight for a Fair Deal for Wales. That means scrapping the Barnett Formula and demanding the renegotiation of the devolutionary settlement to ensure Wales gets its fair share of funding, accounting for our post-industrial and rural deprivation.

But a Fair Deal for Wales is not only about constitutional change, it is about what we do with the powers that we deserve. Welsh Labour will win this election if we get back to basics: improving living standards, tackling inequality, protecting workers and the NHS.

We need to massively expand social housing, have a real conversation about rent controls and give young people a chance by finally introducing free childcare starting at nine months.

A Fair Deal for Wales also means expanding rural transport so everyone in every community can get everywhere with ease. People in Gwynedd Maldwyn know how much of a barrier poor public transport can be.

By connecting towns and villages through better, faster, and cheaper public transport we can create more jobs and opportunities and make Mid and North Wales a more appealing place to live in the process.

Investment

If we want Wales to thrive it means putting investment directly into communities. We need fund innovative ways to bring foot traffic into town centres and support our struggling village halls and pubs, the heart of rural life.

Let us also recognise the threat of AI, which poses the single biggest challenge to workers in human history. AI, while a tool to make life more efficient, will soon displace both blue-and white-collar jobs. Welsh Labour, as a democratic socialist party, needs to be prepared to face this challenge and protect Welsh workers.

We cannot fight 21st century problems with 20th century powers and we cannot protect workers unless we get further economic power.

While we have no say over it in the Senedd (yet), we should be shouting about a standalone wealth tax and a more equitable distribution of economic power across this country. Taxing the rich to fund prosperity for all is a must.

Patient-centric

A Fair Deal for Wales means the funding needed to build a patient-centric NHS by weakening out of touch, non-transparent health boards. We should give local healthcare decision-making power to local healthcare practitioners, expand community hospitals, open more GP surgeries, pay nurses more, fund mental health support and make dentistry free again as Aneurin Bevan first had it. It is also high time for a National Care Service fully integrated into the NHS.

I fear without more money for our communities, the vulnerable will continue to suffer and working families will continue to be squeezed.

For some reason we have grown resistant to spending public money. Well, we recovered from WW2 by spending public money to build the NHS, to build social housing, nationalise industries and build modern Britain. It was a Labour government that did this.

We must remember the good that the government can do when it acts in the interest of the people.

Fighting for a Fair Deal for Wales is a chance to end poverty, rebuild communities and put working people first again. We must be progressive, and we must be bold.

It is time to fight for a Fair Deal for Wales.