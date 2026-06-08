A flag cannot stop a missile. But it can tell people they are not forgotten

Yuliia Bond

A few days ago, the Senedd confirmed that there are currently no plans to change its flag arrangements and that the Ukrainian flag will continue to fly as part of the Senedd’s current display.

On the surface, this may appear to be a relatively small piece of news. No legislation was passed. No dramatic parliamentary battle took place. No major political crisis emerged.

A flag remains where it has been for some time, and for many people reading this, that may seem entirely unremarkable.

For many Ukrainians, however, it was never really about a flag.

Because while politicians and commentators can debate symbols, Ukrainians continue to live the reality that those symbols represent.

As I write these words, Ukrainian cities continue to endure nightly attacks from drones and missiles. Families still wake to air raid alerts. Children still spend nights sheltering in corridors, basements and underground stations.

Parents still check their phones before breakfast, hoping there will not be another message informing them that a loved one has been injured, killed or forced to flee. Across large parts of Ukraine, people continue to live with a level of uncertainty that most Europeans have not experienced for generations.

My own hometown of Marhanets, in southern Ukraine, remains under constant attack. My mother still lives there. Like thousands of Ukrainian families, we continue to measure our days through messages, missed calls, warnings and updates. The war is not something that appears briefly on television before being replaced by the weather forecast. It is not a headline. It is not a political topic. It is not a social media debate.

It is simply everyday life.

That is why the recent discussion surrounding the Ukrainian flag outside the Senedd resonated so deeply with so many Ukrainians living in Wales and beyond.

For some observers, it was a discussion about a symbol.

For many Ukrainians, it felt like a much larger question.

Do people still care?

After more than four years of war, displacement, loss and uncertainty, that question carries a weight that is difficult to explain to those who have never had to ask it.

The greatest fear many refugees carry is not simply what has happened to them. It is the fear of eventually being forgotten.

Wars that dominate headlines one year often disappear from public consciousness the next. New crises emerge. Political attention shifts. Public conversations move on.

The suffering itself, however, does not move on.

Families continue living with it long after cameras leave.

That is why the response from Wales mattered so much.

Over recent weeks, people from every corner of Welsh society reached out. They wrote messages. They shared articles. They contacted elected representatives. They challenged misinformation. They left supportive comments. They spoke publicly when remaining silent would have been easier.

Many of those actions may seem small.

They are not.

When someone leaves a supportive comment beneath a story about Ukraine, they are rarely speaking only to the person who wrote it. They are speaking to countless Ukrainians who quietly read those discussions without ever participating in them.

People carrying grief. People carrying fear. People carrying trauma. People trying very hard simply to keep functioning while worrying about loved ones hundreds or thousands of miles away.

What those people hear is something remarkably simple.

“We see you.”

“You matter.”

“You belong here.”

“We have not forgotten you.”

Significance

And after more than four years of war, those words carry a significance that is difficult to overstate.

I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the political leaders and representatives who took the time to engage with this issue and publicly voice their support for Ukraine.

In a political climate where disagreement often dominates headlines and division can seem unavoidable, it was genuinely encouraging to see support emerge from across the political spectrum.

Representatives from Plaid Cymru, Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, the Welsh Liberal Democrats and the Green Party all took the time to listen, engage and respond. They may disagree profoundly on many issues facing Wales, but on this occasion they recognised something more important than party politics: that solidarity with people experiencing war, displacement and loss should not be a controversial position.

For that, many Ukrainians are deeply grateful.

Their statements did not simply reach the Ukrainian community in Wales. They travelled much further than that.

They reached people in Ukraine itself.

They reached families sheltering from missile attacks.

They reached parents worried about sons and daughters serving on the front line.

They reached people who have spent years wondering whether the world still remembers them.

And they sent a powerful message.

You have not been forgotten.

Of course, one notable exception remains.

Reform UK

As of 5 June, despite my attempt to seek clarification and engagement, Reform UK Wales has still not responded.

Perhaps the email became lost.

Perhaps somebody is still considering the matter.

Perhaps there is an internal committee meeting scheduled to determine whether standing against Russian aggression is currently fashionable.

Anything is possible.

Yet silence itself carries meaning.

Particularly when communities affected by war are asking a straightforward question about solidarity.

The irony is that nobody was asking politicians to solve the war in Ukraine. Nobody was demanding military intervention. Nobody was asking for special treatment.

People were simply asking whether a symbol of support for a nation under attack should remain visible.

That should not be an especially difficult question.

Thankfully, Wales answered it.

Not simply through institutions and political parties, but through ordinary people.

Teachers.

Students.

Volunteers.

Retirees.

Parents.

Neighbours.

People who took a few moments out of their day to demonstrate that compassion remains stronger than indifference.

Unexpected

In recent weeks, something unexpected happened.

What began as a discussion about a flag became a reminder of the kind of country Wales continues to be.

A country that welcomed thousands of Ukrainians when they needed safety.

A country where people still believe that empathy matters.

A country where compassion has not entirely disappeared beneath the noise of modern politics.

The decision to maintain the current flag arrangements will not change the situation on the battlefield. It will not stop missiles. It will not rebuild destroyed homes. It will not bring back those who have been lost.

But symbols have always mattered because they communicate values.

And this symbol communicates something important.

It tells Ukrainians that Wales still sees them.

That Wales still remembers.

That Wales still cares.

And in a time when many Ukrainians are wondering how much longer the world will pay attention, that message matters more than many people realise.

So this article is, above all else, a thank you.

Thank you to the members of the public who spoke up.

Thank you to the journalists who reported responsibly.

Thank you to the organisations that shared information.

Thank you to the politicians who publicly supported Ukraine.

Thank you to everyone who chose compassion over indifference.

Because the flag was never really about a flag.

It was about a message.

A message travelling from Wales to people living through war.

A message reaching families in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and towns like my own hometown of Marhanets.

A message reaching people who may feel exhausted, frightened, isolated or forgotten.

The message is simple.

We see you.

You matter.

You are not forgotten.

And sometimes, especially during war, those words carry more power than we realise.