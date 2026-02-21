A grand slamming: Why I’m not mourning the death of Welsh rugby
Matt Howells
Alas, poor rugby, I knew it well. I’m currently holding what they call a football here in Australia, as one of the Year 10 students in the school where I work as an English literature teacher kicked it at another boy intentionally.
It is now rightly confiscated. It has identical dimensions to a rugby ball despite being used for Australian rules football. And just like Yorick’s skull in Hamlet, I feel I am looking at the remnant of what used to give many people so much joy, but is now deservedly dead.
I write this piece two months after undergoing surgery for a broken hand after an accident involving a pothole (say no more), and despite the stiffness and mild pain, I simply had to return to the keyboard to acknowledge a major shift in Welsh culture which is happening before our eyes.
No, I’m not talking about education, the Welsh language or even TV singing competitions this time around; I am intent on writing a schandenfreude-tinged elegy to the idiotic world of egg-chasing known as rugby and its welcome, and hopefully irreversible, demise.
I’m sure many of you are snarling at your screens, but you must pay strict attention, for this will be an evisceration like no other, a grand slamming of the brutal game.
My reasons are fourfold: rugby is awful. It’s dangerous. It’s dumb. I loathe it.
Why? Because we’ve been duped. For decades, many of us in Wales were brought up as if it was a religion, as if it was inherent to Welsh culture and identity, as if it mattered.
You were persona non grata if you took no interest, worse still if you were forced to play it at school and outrightly refused to.
But finally, it’s OK to say that it doesn’t matter, and that it never did. And many are seeing the light and coming out as rugby-indifferent or abandoning their former fervency to pursue other interests and pursuits, such as taste and sanity.
There are, of course, sound reasons for this awakening. The Welsh team’s woeful performance in recent years, in addition to the sight of half-empty stadia, nosebleedingly expensive ticket prices, and devastating corruption and sleaze at the WRU have all played their part. Even the photos of empty bars in Cardiff during last weekend’s France game are being circulated here on the other side of the world.
And it’s not just the national-level game that’s suffering. The ill-thought out regional system is collapsing, grass roots rugby is dying a death as the younger generation just aren’t interested. Kudos to them.
I am sure the last straw for many was this headline from a few years ago, where a fully grown man vomited on a six-year old at the Principality Stadium after drinking too much. After all, the game itself has produced a drinking culture that has gone way out of hand and is more embarrassing to me as a Welshman than recitation performances at the National Eisteddfod.
Having spent over a decade living in Cardiff, the cityscape during an international match would make me cringe. The lairiness and unhinged behaviour on the streets was shameful. I would often arrange to visit family and friends elsewhere during those weekends and it was actually a big part of my decision to leave the city.
It’s also ten years since the Welsh football team competed in Euro 2016 in France. Most of us will remember it, the genuine elation of each win, the incredibly inclusive nature of the Welsh FA and the surprisingly civilised behaviour of the fans when abroad not to mention its embrace of the Welsh language and singing. And no Max Boyce in sight.
I think of my 14-year old self on the frozen school rugby pitch. I can still feel the cheap nylon against my skin, the fetid smell of the boys’ changing room. I’m a tall guy, and was the tallest in my year. I should have been on the team, others would say.
Despite my academic and extra curricular achievements, the only thing the principal could say was “it’s a pity you don’t play rugby”. Mr Davies, it may be over 25 years ago, but kindly get fucked.
I recall just standing there on the pitch. Arms folded, refusing to move. A brave thing to do in 90s west Wales. And I’m still that boy in many ways, standing bullish when someone tells me that rugby is intrinsic to our identity, that there is something wrong with me or that I’m not truly Welsh if I don’t like it.
I also want to pay my respects to north Walians, who have probably had to endure the stereotype of Welsh people being rugby-mad far more than us hwntws despite their lack of interest. I feel their pain!
Now this is where I should slot in some kind of rebuttal where I advocate for a solution for the sport and that it’s not all that bad.
I admire the unique, working class roots of the sport as opposed to other British nations, but the horrific injuries and even deaths caused by playing this sport speak for themselves and should be reason enough for it to be discouraged, and I’m genuinely struggling to find anything sincere to say. Nah, sorry. Indifference is all you’re getting from me.
If you were also raised with the unbearable din of Jonathan Davies’ commentary on a rainy Sunday, know that you’re not alone. If you also were forced to play this game against your will, I hear you.
Thankfully, children these days are offered far more by their schools’ PE departments and the trope of the psychotic-bastard sports teacher is a thing of the past.
Most household names of the ‘golden era’ of Welsh rugby have long left us and many rugby clubs frequented by people like Barry Welsh’s Gwyn are emptying out.
To the 80-minute nationalists who derive their Welshness from daffodil hats and big-budget BBC One Wales Six Nations ad campaigns as they mumbled the anthem, your time is up.
To those fans who would die for their team yet pour scorn on genuine expressions of Welsh culture and identity, such as its language, literature, music, politics, and religious heritage, it’s time to give up the ghost.
And to those true fans who are neither of the above and despair at the current state of the sport, I’m genuinely sorry, but your hobby is not my culture and identity.
It will only be a matter of time until someone knocks on my office door asking for his ball back. Rugby is barely played here in Victoria, but for me this still looks too much like the Gilbert rugby ball of my adolescence.
The temptation to puncture it is strong, but I think I’ll just leave it under my desk to gather dust, and forget about it.
That article will ruffle a few feathers I know. I had my Damascion experience many years ago., and am now a dyed in the wool football fan. ( for the last 20 years or so) As a season ticket holder of Bridgend RFC and then a warriors supporter, it was terrible the way they did away with them( even though they were the most successful region.
Er its possible to support Wales in both sports – its not an either or (and its frankly childish nonsense for anyone to suggest we have to choose between our national rugby and football teams). For me a team representing Wales in any international sporting competition automatically has my support – indeed im frankly puzzled by types who apparently pick and choose when a Wales team should have their support?
What an excellent article, this guy certainly speaks for me! So glad that football is the national sport of Wales and not toxic tainted rugby union.
National sport? Now that’s a sad concept if there ever was one. Nations with a measure of confidence allow themselves to excel in a range of sports and other activities. Sticking to one activity is a rather inhibiting choice and I doubt whether many people here in Wales have elected to be so inhibited. The real problem with the rugby community is that it is “governed” by a Union that is itself detached from reality, once a haven for some variant of crachach and now led by refugees from a failed managerial class.
If soccer is the national sport…
Why don’t we have a professional Welsh league?
Why do our biggest teams play in England?
Where are the Welsh speaking top players?
Where are the Welsh accented top players?
Face it, soccer is much bigger in England and Scotland.
Ireland have their national sports. If you want a national sport – encourage your kids to play a native sport like Bando!
Quote: “Why don’t we have a professional Welsh league?” Neither do many smaller European countries with cross-border systems or clubs in neighbouring leagues. That does not determine whether a sport is culturally national. Quote: “Where are the Welsh-speaking or Welsh-accented top players?” Do you have to speak Welsh or sound a certain way to be Welsh? Even Welsh language activists would disagree with that analysis. Are Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Robbie Savage, Ian Rush or Neville Southall somehow “not Welsh enough”? Could the same argument apply to Gareth Anscombe or Taulupe Faletau? Quote: “Why do our biggest teams play in… Read more »
I’ll answer for you butty. 1 – We don’t have a pro league because there isn’t enough interest. Does the Welsh league have a higher co-efficient than the Faroe Islands or Gibralta? Where does it rank? 2 – Why don’t the culturally Welsh areas (in terms of accent/language) produce top players? I doubt Ian Rush or Robbie Savage are going on a YesCymru march anytime soon, lol. Faletau has a Welsh accent and grew up in Pontypool, he’s more culturally Welsh than pretty much anyone on the football team. 3 – Of course it makes them less Welsh, they are… Read more »
Cardiff City fans got done this week for homophobic chants
Yeah, and I’m sure the Rugby clubs of Wales are bastions of political correctness and progressive thinking…
Never said they were
I feel the same way…I’m not a south Walian but from the middle- staunch football territory- we didn’t have rugby in the primary schools in the late 70s/early 80s when I attended..all the local schools, Caersws, Newtown, Aberystwyth, Llanidloes etc were all football. We had to have a lesson in class at high school teaching us the rules of rugby as none of us had ever seen it let alone played it – same went for our fathers and their fathers. Rugby is south Wales centric and an old boy from my village once proclaimed that ‘Rugby is a south… Read more »
Why hasn’t mid Wales ever produced a good footballer then? Perhaps you shoukd give rugby a try?
Not fat or slow enough. Sorry.
I’m waiting for an answer…
They have,Kevin Sheedy, he played for Ireland.
Thanks for proving my point!
Can someone tell me, why would you wear an emblem of another nations monarchy on your shirt?
No idea. Ask Wrexham!
As a football fan (a sport relegated to the second tier of attention in Wales even though it is by far the ‘biggest’ game) the death of rugby in Wales is rather delicious to behold. A slow, graceless, lumbering, stop-start fiasco plagued by too many rules and played by boys too slow and too clumsy for football.
The media in Wales is wall-to-wall soccer.
Sadly, we aren’t very good at soccer either – our team (mostly English born and eligible due their ancestry) is unlikely to qualify for the World Cup and we have the worst league in Europe.
No different to any other national team really. Even if we don’t qualify for the World Cup our team is in a far better position than when it was in the 90s and 2000s.
The Euros and World Cup have expanded massively in recent years and minnows qualify on a regular basis these days.
Answer me – Where are the Welsh players? Where are the Welsh clubs? Why is our league so terrible? Why doesn’t anyone watch these teams?
Most national teams rely on dual-qualified players which is completely normal and is not exclusive to Wales or to football. Rugby does exactly the same thing. Welsh clubs joined the English pyramid long ago for financial and competitive reasons, which does not make them any less Welsh. As for the domestic league, smaller countries next to huge football economies nearly always have weaker leagues, that’s just reality. For a country of three million, reaching a Euro semi-final and World Cup qualification is nothing to be sniffed at. It shows the team is clearly in a stronger place than it was… Read more »
The only people who call it ‘soccer’ are Americans and rugby fans.
Club is generally far more important than country in football. The complete opposite of rugby (even though it seems that the vast majority of fans who turn up for internaional rugby do so for the ‘craic’ and for the fancy dress party of daffodils and leeks etc rather than the game itself). I love it when Wales do well at footy of course but the fortunes of my club (Cardiff City) are way dearer to my heart.
People care about their local rugby clubs, too. That’s why the local and semi-pro rugby club in Wales have higher attendences than their soccer equivalents. A lot more people used to watch pro rugby before regionalisation too – I remember the national stadium being packed for Welsh Cup finals. How many people will watch the FAW Cup final this year?
If soccer is the national sport – why don’t you support a Welsh soccer club? Why doesn’t your club play in a Welsh league with Welsh players?
Football. Not ‘soccer.’
I do support a Welsh club with Welsh players. Cardiff City. They don’t play on the League of Wales for bleedin’ obviously reasons. It’s a ghetto.
Football, a sport that regularly finishes with no one scoring, has blanket coverage and rugby isn’t going to disappear because Wales are bad. No one is forcing you to watch it.
Football is all about the tension. Not the sugar rush of, say, basketball or ice hockey with a goal a second. Rugby seems to be about booting the ball into the crowd an getting applauded for it. Hell, I can do that.
Sure, cos the ball doesn’t end up in the stands dozens more times than in the goal in a football match.
See? We can all do the disingenuous reductive thing. I can see why this article is for you
Gwil old chap. If you really crave that Mars Bar-like rush of constant thrills as opposed to tense build up and clever positioning/tactics of football then I really would, once more, point you in the direction of the simpler joys of basketball. (Or table tennis perhaps? Marbles?)
Yes, rugby, that game that is often maligned for being non-stop, end to end stuff and not known for slow build up play.
Thanks for sharing your perspective, it’s clearly written from a place of deep personal conviction, and I appreciate you being so honest about your school experiences. I have to say, my own experience was the complete opposite. I genuinely enjoyed playing rugby at school. For me, it was brilliant for building confidence, learning discipline, and understanding what it means to be part of a team. It was an honour to go “into battle” with my friends. Reading your piece, I couldn’t help but wonder about your teachers. While I completely respect your preference not to play, it sounds like they… Read more »
Congratulations to the ones responsible for killing Welsh rugby. I bet you are really proud of yourselves now that Cymru is no longer a threat.
Spot on. The slavish devotion to rugby by some people, whilst denigrating anything else deemed to represent us, has been so detrimental to our nation. Football took its time to rid itself of colonial twaddle, but has at least managed it by now. I have no desire to see rugby die out, just take its place as a minor facet of who we are.
I would advise every to ignore this joker.
A guy who lives 10,000 miles away. Who has been a rugby hater his entire life, now writes an article about rugby.
Jog on butt & don’t come back.
Yep. A big man who revels in confiscating and possibly destroying children’s toys, doesn’t want people to enjoy things. What are the chances?
This article makes me hope that Cymru don’t qualify for the football World Cup!!!!! And I’m goig to a grassroots football gane this afternoon (and not watch the rugby!)
“Some people should lose their jobs or hobbies because I got picked last”
Perhaps those rugby fans who “pour scorn” on Welshness [citation needed] are just sick of pearl clutchers like yourself, purity testing them from 10,000 miles away.
A good article even if I don’t agree with the author’s antipathy towards rugby. The flaw in the story board is the fact that many youngsters who don’t play rugby anymore don’t do anything else either. When I played, yes we drank too much at times but it kept us fit, focused and motivated.
I was sorry to read the author of this piece appears to have suffered so grievously in his youth as a result of his indifference to the game of rugby union – indeed he appears to have suffered so much at his school that he now seems to take a perverse delight in Wales’ now regular humiliation on the rugby field. Most of us however dont allow petty grievances of our youth to shape our adult thinking- its called growing up. But recent results on the rugby field have certainly represented a mighty fall for a nation which for so… Read more »
Pure nonsense. Sure, there is a an element of too many beers on international matchdays, and a portion of paper thin patriotism. But I’ve just watched the Wales v France game in a bar in Bordeaux. I had no end of passionate French supporters sending sympathy my way and telling me stories of joyous nights in Cardiff with Welsh fans. Football is still poisonous in so many ways. Y Wal Goch is a joy to watch in so many ways but the same fans still p**s in doorways, throw up on trains, have the occasional scrap. Everything is borrowed: the… Read more »
Used to work in Riverside, you get people sniffing coke in your doorway every match day. Silly to pretend there aren’t toxic elements in both sports, much less adopt the moral high ground like this author.
I hope you’re feeling better now.
Really hope the Cymru Egg Chasers will absolutely get smashed this afternoon by the Scottish!! The sooner this egg chasing sport dies in Wales the better !!
How will that improve anything?
Grow up!
What a display of self-loathing pomposity. When you’ve got friends like these, who needs enemies? Rugby and football are both our national sports, and I do not take kindly to those who delight in the downfall of our national sides. It says a lot about them, if you ask me.