A new chapter for the Senedd

Huw Irranca-Davies MS

It was an honour to be elected Llywydd or Presiding Officer of the Senedd on Tuesday.

As I took my new seat, I was struck by the shape of the Siambr. Members from across Wales, with different views and experiences, sat before me as representatives of the communities they serve.

The design of our chamber says something important about Welsh democracy. Unlike Westminster, where MPs face each other across opposing benches, the 96 Members of the Senedd sit in a semi-circle. It reminds us that, although we may disagree, we are one Parliament with a shared duty to act in the best interests of Wales.

It was this culture of collaboration which drew me back to Wales; standing for the Senedd in 2016 after many years at Westminster.

That is not to say we always agree. Nor should we.

As Llywydd, I will lead debates where Members can disagree strongly but respectfully.

The Senedd is at its best when it focuses on serious scrutiny, thoughtful argument and better solutions for Wales. It should not be a place for personal attacks or point scoring, but one where ideas are tested, government faces muscular challenge and public service comes first.

We come from different political parties, but we all share the same purpose: to serve our constituents and to work for Wales. With this new Senedd, we have an opportunity to work together to do just that.

Ours is still a young Parliament, but it has grown quickly in confidence and purpose. It now plays a central role in shaping Wales’s future and giving voice to communities across the country. At last week’s election, more people than ever voted for a Member to be their voice about the issues they care most about.

That progress did not happen by chance. I pay tribute to my predecessor as Llywydd, Elin Jones, who did a power of work to advance the Senedd as an institution engaged across Wales. Democracy is stronger when people can see their voices and concerns reflected in public debate.

The peaceful transfer of leadership we have just seen is also worth valuing. In many parts of the world, changes in power can bring instability. Here, they are marked by respect, order and a shared commitment to public service. That says much about the maturity of our devolved institutions.

But leadership is not only about continuity. It is also about renewal. The Senedd must never stand still. We need to reach people who feel distant from politics and make sure our debates and decisions speak to communities in every part of Wales, whether urban or rural, coastal or inland.

Respectful

My pledge is straightforward. I will work to lead a Parliament that is open, respectful and connected to all parts of Wales. That means encouraging constructive scrutiny, treating people with respect and valuing the range of experience and opinion that Members bring to the chamber.

This must include the next generation. The Welsh Youth Parliament has already helped give young people a stronger voice in national life. We should build on that progress so that young people in Wales see clearly that democracy belongs to them too.

In Wales we have a saying, nid da lle gellir gwell: something is not good if it can be better. As we begin this new chapter, I invite Members of the Senedd and the people of Wales to share that spirit. We should never settle for what is merely acceptable when we can aim higher, while respecting those who came before us and building a Senedd ready for the generations ahead.

The story of Welsh democracy is still being written. Together, we can make it a story of unity, progress and hope.